Dublin, GA

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mount de Sales welcomes FPD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers hosted the FPD Vikings on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-3) had lost three in a row. The Vikings (1-5) had lost five in a row. This was the region opener for both teams.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
Perry rolls past Griffin

Another opponent. Another dominating win for Perry. This time it was Griffin. The Bears were the host Saturday but fell badly 50-7 – the second half played via a running clock. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in 2-AAAA, 6-1 overall. Griffin fell to 1-2, 1-6. Perry never punted in...
Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
Macon community celebrates Pride in the Park

Downtown Macon became a kaleidoscope of colors Oct.1 for the third annual Pride in the Park event hosted by Macon Pride. The event lasted 2-9 p.m. on Third Street. The Pride in the Park event consisted of over 40 vendors, such as booths by Best Friends Doggie Daycare, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) and High Street Church Unitarian Universalist, as listed on maconpride.org. In addition to the booths, there were other services offered such as HIV testing and food trucks.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA

