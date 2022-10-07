ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Center Square

How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockouts#Vandalism#Linus K12#Linus High School
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sentinel

New MCPS Athletic Policies Receive Mixed Reactions

MCPS has announced sweeping new athletic policies after a serious altercation between the Gaithersburg and Northwest varsity football teams that occurred on Sept. 16. These new policies, which focus on tightening security measures at athletic events, have received mixed criticism from students and staff. The changes primarily center around preventing...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

COVID-Minimizing Soccer Moms Seek Takeover of Millville School Board

Beth Watt, Taryn Ham and Whitney Hathaway have several things in common. All three women have children presently attending Millville Elementary School. All three women have volunteered with the Palo Cedro Youth Soccer Organization. And since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, all three women have protested against the state’s public health mandates at sometimes contentious Millville Elementary School District board meetings.
MILLVILLE, CA
macaronikid.com

October-National Bullying Prevention Month

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. October is National Bullying Awareness Month, and this is an opportunity to encourage the nation to take action at the local level to create safe and supportive organizations. Bullying is unacceptable and comments or conduct that disparages or demonstrates hostility or aversion should not be tolerated. By being accepting, kind and inclusive, you can help make the world a better place. Together we can create a world without bullying!
EDUCATION
1390 Granite City Sports

Catholic Community Schools Implementing Proactive Classroom Approach

Catholic Community Schools is bringing a different approach to teaching and learning within their school system. Catholic Community Schools Director of Teaching and Learning is Sara Michaelson. She says Catholic Community Schools is committed to achieving academic excellence. Michaelson says they learned over the past few years due to the pandemic they have learned there is more to student success than just the curriculum. She says the social aspect carries significant importance.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy