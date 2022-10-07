ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHG

The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
Gadget Flow

Planning a bike adventure? Check out these best bike accessories

You’ve planned your route, tuned up your bike, and booked your hotels. All in all, you’re ready for your latest bike adventure. But are you sure your gear is in good condition? Bike tech changes every year, so you want to make sure yours is updated. We’re here to help with some of the best bike accessories of the year.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro

If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
SPY

It’s a Month Old and the Apple Watch Series 8 Just Got Its First Major Discount

Announced just a little over a month ago, the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 is already getting its first major discount. Considering how we’ll most likely see several Apple gadgets go on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event starting tomorrow, it’s sure to be on the wish list for many people this upcoming holiday season. Walmart’s shaving a sweet $50 discount off various colors of the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing its price down to $379. That may only be an 11% off discount from its normal price, but factoring that this is a new release, it’s a deal...
makeitmissoula.com

Black Friday Deals on Power Tools: Purchase With Benefits!

Power tools are equipment that is necessary when carrying out work for both domestic and industrial purposes. Construction power tools are simply indispensable for laying bricks, pouring concrete, interior decoration and for many other processes. Those who service cars also need special equipment. Therefore, most experienced professionals prefer to purchase power tools in UK in large sets that have everything you need for productive work.
eBay
singletracks.com

Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday

Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
electrek.co

Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 20V blower at $72 (40% off) in New Green Deals

After cleaning up your leaves with a brand-new 20V cordless electric blower, flip the switch and convert it into a vacuum to clean up the remaining dust and debris left behind. Today’s deal is on the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 leaf blower which doesn’t use gas or oil to help with yard cleanup. On sale for 40% off for Prime members, it’s down to $72 from its normal going rate of $120. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
entrepreneursbreak.com

Modern Vehicles; Old Fashioned Tools?

As vehicles progressed from the engine powered wagon to today’s modern autonomous and electric vehicles so have the mechanics that repair them. Repair procedures have become more complicated and require computerized equipment to sometimes complete the simplest of repairs. While these repairs have gotten more complicated when it comes...
probrewer.com

Semi Automatic Used – 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer

Semi Automatic Used - 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer ( $8,000 ) Our semi-automatic KEG Cleaner has a solid 304SS stainless steel NEMA 4X electric enclosure. Just this alone sets it apart from every other commercial KEG washing machine, but there is much more about it to make it the clear stand-out option!
marinebusinessworld.com

Lowe Boats announces 2023 Stinger 8-Series Bass Boats

Lowe Boats, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, full-featured aluminum boats, today announced the redesigned fast and stylish 2023 Stinger 8-Series bass boats, perfect for the amateur or professional tournament angler. Built on a cross-lock stringer system, the 2023 Stinger 8-Series boasts a strong foundation offering anglers a stable ride, rigid...
yankodesign.com

Purific humidifier and air purifier concept hits all the right notes

There has been a great deal of interest and concern in the quality of the air we breathe, especially indoors and at home. This has led to a rise in the sales of air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers, as well as a burst in creativity in their designs. Most appliances of this kind stand on the floor or over tables, often as cylindrical or boxy towers. That’s not the only way to design an air purifier, of course, and plenty of concept designs have popped up to push those boundaries. One, in particular, is quite intriguing because it combines the ideas that designers love into an attractive package that can stick to your wall or stand anywhere in your room.
tinyhousetalk.com

Selling Everything to Live Better in Beelzebus

Katja & Björn have been traveling Scandinavia in their self-converted van — named Beelzebus — for nearly 4 years now! Most recently they purchased a garage/workshop on Gotland (where they have family) which they’ve been renovating to act as a rental property and a spot they can stay when they come home.
yankodesign.com

Collapsible trivet with a magnetic design sticks to the bottom of your saucepans for added convenience

With a design that brings a fair bit of convenience to the dinner table, Niels Kjeldsen’s Folding Trivet uses a live-hinge folding plastic design that opens up to form a fan-shaped trivet design. However, in a clever twist, the trivet’s design also features magnets that stick to the bottom of stainless steel and cast iron saucepans, so you can move utensils around a table without having to shift the trivet. Who’d have thought such a small detail could sole such a unique problem that everyone faces but nobody gives a second glance?!
