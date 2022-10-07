There has been a great deal of interest and concern in the quality of the air we breathe, especially indoors and at home. This has led to a rise in the sales of air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers, as well as a burst in creativity in their designs. Most appliances of this kind stand on the floor or over tables, often as cylindrical or boxy towers. That’s not the only way to design an air purifier, of course, and plenty of concept designs have popped up to push those boundaries. One, in particular, is quite intriguing because it combines the ideas that designers love into an attractive package that can stick to your wall or stand anywhere in your room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO