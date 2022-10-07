Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
Planning a bike adventure? Check out these best bike accessories
You’ve planned your route, tuned up your bike, and booked your hotels. All in all, you’re ready for your latest bike adventure. But are you sure your gear is in good condition? Bike tech changes every year, so you want to make sure yours is updated. We’re here to help with some of the best bike accessories of the year.
There’s an Excellent BladeHQ Knife Sale Going On Now
BladeHQDespite what Surf Ninjas taught you, yes, money can buy knives.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro
If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coffee lovers, check out the best coffee gadgets and accessories
Can’t start the day without coffee? Maybe you even grind coffee beans before each brew. If so, then you’re a coffee lover. And coffee lovers know the benefit of having the right gear. So to help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best coffee gadgets and accessories.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
It’s a Month Old and the Apple Watch Series 8 Just Got Its First Major Discount
Announced just a little over a month ago, the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 is already getting its first major discount. Considering how we’ll most likely see several Apple gadgets go on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event starting tomorrow, it’s sure to be on the wish list for many people this upcoming holiday season. Walmart’s shaving a sweet $50 discount off various colors of the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing its price down to $379. That may only be an 11% off discount from its normal price, but factoring that this is a new release, it’s a deal...
makeitmissoula.com
Black Friday Deals on Power Tools: Purchase With Benefits!
Power tools are equipment that is necessary when carrying out work for both domestic and industrial purposes. Construction power tools are simply indispensable for laying bricks, pouring concrete, interior decoration and for many other processes. Those who service cars also need special equipment. Therefore, most experienced professionals prefer to purchase power tools in UK in large sets that have everything you need for productive work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
ZDNet
How to take care and get the most from your very expensive e-bike battery
Lots of people are buying e-bikes. They are becoming popular, not only as modes of transportation, but also for fitness and leisure (yes, an e-bike can help you get fit and stay fit!). Featured reviews. But owners can be quite shocked when they discover how much a replacement battery costs...
electrek.co
Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 20V blower at $72 (40% off) in New Green Deals
After cleaning up your leaves with a brand-new 20V cordless electric blower, flip the switch and convert it into a vacuum to clean up the remaining dust and debris left behind. Today’s deal is on the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 leaf blower which doesn’t use gas or oil to help with yard cleanup. On sale for 40% off for Prime members, it’s down to $72 from its normal going rate of $120. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Modern Vehicles; Old Fashioned Tools?
As vehicles progressed from the engine powered wagon to today’s modern autonomous and electric vehicles so have the mechanics that repair them. Repair procedures have become more complicated and require computerized equipment to sometimes complete the simplest of repairs. While these repairs have gotten more complicated when it comes...
CARS・
probrewer.com
Semi Automatic Used – 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer
Semi Automatic Used - 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer ( $8,000 ) Our semi-automatic KEG Cleaner has a solid 304SS stainless steel NEMA 4X electric enclosure. Just this alone sets it apart from every other commercial KEG washing machine, but there is much more about it to make it the clear stand-out option!
marinebusinessworld.com
Lowe Boats announces 2023 Stinger 8-Series Bass Boats
Lowe Boats, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, full-featured aluminum boats, today announced the redesigned fast and stylish 2023 Stinger 8-Series bass boats, perfect for the amateur or professional tournament angler. Built on a cross-lock stringer system, the 2023 Stinger 8-Series boasts a strong foundation offering anglers a stable ride, rigid...
yankodesign.com
Purific humidifier and air purifier concept hits all the right notes
There has been a great deal of interest and concern in the quality of the air we breathe, especially indoors and at home. This has led to a rise in the sales of air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers, as well as a burst in creativity in their designs. Most appliances of this kind stand on the floor or over tables, often as cylindrical or boxy towers. That’s not the only way to design an air purifier, of course, and plenty of concept designs have popped up to push those boundaries. One, in particular, is quite intriguing because it combines the ideas that designers love into an attractive package that can stick to your wall or stand anywhere in your room.
tinyhousetalk.com
Selling Everything to Live Better in Beelzebus
Katja & Björn have been traveling Scandinavia in their self-converted van — named Beelzebus — for nearly 4 years now! Most recently they purchased a garage/workshop on Gotland (where they have family) which they’ve been renovating to act as a rental property and a spot they can stay when they come home.
yankodesign.com
Collapsible trivet with a magnetic design sticks to the bottom of your saucepans for added convenience
With a design that brings a fair bit of convenience to the dinner table, Niels Kjeldsen’s Folding Trivet uses a live-hinge folding plastic design that opens up to form a fan-shaped trivet design. However, in a clever twist, the trivet’s design also features magnets that stick to the bottom of stainless steel and cast iron saucepans, so you can move utensils around a table without having to shift the trivet. Who’d have thought such a small detail could sole such a unique problem that everyone faces but nobody gives a second glance?!
Comments / 0