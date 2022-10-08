A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.

