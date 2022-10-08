Read full article on original website
Fire Prevention Week 2022 Emphasizes Escape Plans
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday (10.09) and marks the safety campaign’s 100th year. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. When developing your escape plan, Whipple says time is of the essence. Whipple also reminds...
Charles City Chamber, AAUW Host Candidate Forums Wednesday, Thursday
The public can hear from candidates for the contested Floyd County Supervisor, Iowa House and Iowa Senate races during a pair of candidate forums next week. The candidate forums Wednesday (10.12) and Thursday (10.13) at the Charles City Senior Center are hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Forums both nights begin at 7 p.m.
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
