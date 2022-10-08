Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'
Sorry, Dwayne Johnson fans! A presidential bid isn't in The Game Plan for The Rock. The movie superstar, 50, opened up to Tracy Smith in a preview for this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning sit down about a presidential run, which he toyed with in past interviews through the years. As he explained now: It's "off the table."
Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us
Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms that running for president is 'off the table': 'The most important thing to me is being a daddy'
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?
While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run Rumors
Dwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run. Dwayne Johnson wears a lot of hats. The global star is preparing for the release of his newest film, Black Adam, which, if history teaches us anything, will probably be a hit. He also just recently starred as a dog in DC League Of Super Pets across from Kevin Hart. And of course, he’s always got his foot in the WWE game.
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson Not Running For President, 'I Love Being A Daddy'
Sorry, America ... Dwayne Johnson will NOT be the next President of the United States, 'cause The Rock just slammed the door on a future political run for the most powerful office in the world. Remember, the actor and former WWE Superstar admitted he was considering running for the job...
Dwayne Johnson Has An Answer About If He'll Run For President
After years of consideration, the "Black Adam" star has reached a decision.
Dwayne Johnson Confirms Running For President Is ‘Off The Table,’ But Has A Sweet Reason
Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world, but in recent years there’s been talk that The Rock may have his sights set on political office, specifically. Johnson could run for President of the United States. In the past, The Rock has at least teased the possibility that he might seriously consider running, but he now says his candidacy is “off the table” at least for the moment, because his job as dad is more important.
NME
Dwayne Johnson says a bid for US President is currently “off the table”
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said him running for President Of The United States Of America is currently “off the table”. Johnson has been speaking about becoming President since 2016. First he said he “wouldn’t rule it out” before saying he was seriously considering running for office in 2020. He then dismissed the speculation entirely.
