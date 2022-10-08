ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

People

Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Scary Mommy

Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us

Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
The Guardian

Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?

While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run Rumors

Dwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run. Dwayne Johnson wears a lot of hats. The global star is preparing for the release of his newest film, Black Adam, which, if history teaches us anything, will probably be a hit. He also just recently starred as a dog in DC League Of Super Pets across from Kevin Hart. And of course, he’s always got his foot in the WWE game.
inForney.com

Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.  Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris. It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights...
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Running For President Is ‘Off The Table,’ But Has A Sweet Reason

Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world, but in recent years there’s been talk that The Rock may have his sights set on political office, specifically. Johnson could run for President of the United States. In the past, The Rock has at least teased the possibility that he might seriously consider running, but he now says his candidacy is “off the table” at least for the moment, because his job as dad is more important.
