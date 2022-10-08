Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
(Reuters) – England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her current deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Graham Hume replaces injured Craig Young in Ireland squad
Graham Hume has been called up to Ireland's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after paceman Craig Young was ruled out by injury. Cricket Ireland's medical chief Mark Rausa said Young had "experienced a recurrence of a chronic issue which we have been managing". "Whilst we thought we...
Post Register
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
BBC
Men's T20 World Cup: Heinrich Malan 'breath of fresh air’ for Ireland - Lorcan Tucker
Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has praised the impact of new coach Heinrich Malan before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Malan, who replaced Graham Ford in the post in January, is preparing the team for their group stage opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. "Heinrich has been a breath...
SkySports
England beat T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in gripping first T20 international in Perth
Hales (84 off 51 balls) struck 12 fours and three sixes after being preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler's opening partner, while the skipper (68 off 32) managed eight fours and four sixes - four boundaries of which came in the opening over of the game - in his first outing since August as the pair shared an opening stand of 132 from 68 balls in a total of 208-6.
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
IGN
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Tri-Series, Match 4
Date & Time: October 11th at 7:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. New Zealand will face Pakistan for the 2nd time in the ongoing tri-series on Tuesday. The hosts were outplayed by Pakistan in their opening encounter by 6 wickets and later they got their first points on the table with a convincing win over Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in their following game. Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway’s clinical batting display and valuable knocks from skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips steered them home with 13 balls to spare. They opted for Finn Allen ahead of experienced Martin Guptill which didn’t work well as the former managed to score only 29 runs in 2 innings. The bowlers are doing their duties really well and the batters need to be consistent in order to win matches.
Mike Hussey would have appealed for obstruction in England vs Australia match
England’s new assistant coach Mike Hussey has suggested he would have taken a harder line than captain Jos Buttler when Australia’s Matthew Wade collided with Mark Wood during Sunday’s T20 in Perth.Wade appeared to block Wood’s attempts to complete a caught and bowled during the latter stages of the home side’s unsuccessful chase, but Buttler made no attempt to appeal for obstructing the field.Buttler, who recently said he would recall a batter who was run out at the non-striker’s end in a so-called ‘Mankad’, brushed off the incident after the match by suggesting it was unwise to rock the boat...
More sports could be free to watch on Australian TV as anti-siphoning review kicks off
More elite sports could end up on free-to-air television in Australia and streaming services such as Stan or Kayo could face increased regulation when bidding for broadcast deals, as the federal government looks to modernise rules governing which events can be shown on Foxtel pay TV. “Every Australian deserves the...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
BBC
Millie Bright: England can reach 'another level' before World Cup
England defender Millie Bright has said the European champions can reach "another level" before next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Lionesses won their first major trophy at their home European Championships in July. On Friday they beat reigning world champions the United States 2-1 in a...
