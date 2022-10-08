Date & Time: October 11th at 7:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. New Zealand will face Pakistan for the 2nd time in the ongoing tri-series on Tuesday. The hosts were outplayed by Pakistan in their opening encounter by 6 wickets and later they got their first points on the table with a convincing win over Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in their following game. Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway’s clinical batting display and valuable knocks from skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips steered them home with 13 balls to spare. They opted for Finn Allen ahead of experienced Martin Guptill which didn’t work well as the former managed to score only 29 runs in 2 innings. The bowlers are doing their duties really well and the batters need to be consistent in order to win matches.

