Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’
Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
