ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

New SDSU poll released close to election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The November 8th election is less than four weeks away and new polls suggest it may be closer than expected. The 2022 South Dakota Election Study surveyed 565 registered South Dakota voters. It was conducted between September 28th to October 10th by a non-partisan...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.
ELECTIONS
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem campaign cuts new ad on transgender sports

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign has released a new ad touting her role in passing a transgender sports ban last legislative session. The ad features Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer for the University of Kentucky and current conservative speaker, who competed against controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Luverne, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Pipestone, MN
State
Washington State
dakotanewsnow.com

Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota. In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy