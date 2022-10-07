PELLA — Three goals in the first half propelled the Central College men's soccer team to a 3-0 win against Coe College Saturday afternoon. The Dutch (2-10-1, 1-1-1) struck first in the third minute, as a Joe Brown (sophomore, midfielder, Norwalk) throw-in went off the head of Trysten Vasquez (freshman, defender, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) and found the foot of Kosuke Takahashi (freshman, Kisarzu City, Japan, Gyosei International School) and then the back of the net for a goal without the ball hitting the ground.

