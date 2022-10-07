Read full article on original website
Central widens league women's golf lead
AMES—Lydia Grond (sophomore, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS) accelerated her well-timed surge as the Central College women's golf team recorded two eagles and expanded its lead to 22 shots at the 54-hole American Rivers Championships Sunday. Grond, who carried a 91.0 stroke average as a junior varsity player last fall, posted...
Wartburg takes down Central women’s tennis team
WAVERLY — In its final dual meet of the fall season, the Central College women's tennis team was defeated 7-2 by Wartburg College Saturday morning. The Dutch (4-7, 3-5 American Rivers Conference) finish the fall season in sixth place in the league standings. "We had chances at No. 2...
Wartburg holds off hard-charging Central football team
PELLA—Central College's resilient second-half effort pushed No. 20 Wartburg College to the brink before the No. 24 Dutch surrendered a last-minute touchdown in a 35-28 homecoming football defeat Saturday. Wartburg (6-0 overall, 4-0 American Rivers), which brought a seemingly impenetrable defense that was limiting foes to a miserly 2.0...
Coe drops Central volleyball team
PELLA— Facing its first ranked opponent of the year, the Central College volleyball fell to No. 20 Coe College Saturday afternoon 25-21, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17. The Dutch (5-11, 0-4 conference) recovered from a tough second set to take the third set from the Kohawks (17-4, 4-0 conference). Coe has eight wins by sweep already this season.
Central men’s soccer team returns to win column
PELLA — Three goals in the first half propelled the Central College men's soccer team to a 3-0 win against Coe College Saturday afternoon. The Dutch (2-10-1, 1-1-1) struck first in the third minute, as a Joe Brown (sophomore, midfielder, Norwalk) throw-in went off the head of Trysten Vasquez (freshman, defender, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) and found the foot of Kosuke Takahashi (freshman, Kisarzu City, Japan, Gyosei International School) and then the back of the net for a goal without the ball hitting the ground.
