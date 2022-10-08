The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US solicitor general said Justice Clarence Thomas should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.It comes as Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to quit the Democratic Party left various...

POTUS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO