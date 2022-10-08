Read full article on original website
North Dakota 9B Football Pairings released
(KFGO/KNFL) High school playoff football starts this weekend, as the opening round of the North Dakota 9B playoffs being on Saturday. Eight games will be played statewide. Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2) Richland (4-4) at Maple River (5-3) Larimore (4-4) at North Star (4-4) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-5) vs. Surrey (5-3) Kidder...
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports –Oct 10, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time checking anglers and waterfowl hunters on Lake of the Woods and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area. Violations encountered were taking a protected bird (seagull), shooting before legal hours, unplugged shotgun, no license in possession, failure to transfer title, and no fire extinguisher onboard. Low bird numbers were observed despite falling temperatures.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes destroyed by fire
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire has destroyed Maplelag resort northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says the blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. He says two employees smelled smoke. Glander says several fire departments from around the county responded including Callaway, Detroit Lakes, White...
Update: Boy shot in Minn. hunting accident dies
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Deer Replacement Tag Reminder
Deer hunters who can’t find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to secure their tag before the season opens. The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6335, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the online purchase of a replacement tag. Printable applications are not available.
Legislative candidate arrested for Valley City assault withdraws from the race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — Kaitlyn Huss, a Dem-NPL candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday Huss issued a statement saying she deeply regrets the incident. She goes on...
Taking a closer look at North Dakota Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) regulations
I played a part on the Game and Fish Department’s chronic wasting disease task force and out of everything I learned, what stuck with me most, is how much I’d forgotten. Which is why review of rules, regulations and restrictions is so important for all of us. North...
CNA convicted of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of patient
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A certified nurse aide has been convicted of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment at a nursing home in Valley City. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said while she worked at Sheyenne Care Center, Gracious Weah caused severe injuries to a patient when she performed an improper, one-person lift. Weah did not report the injury and the patient went untreated for over 12 hours.
Veteran tax credit expiring in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eligible military service members are reminded to claim their 2018 military tax credit before Saturday’s deadline. Ryan Brown with the Minnesota Department of Revenue says there are about 2,800 service members who are eligible for the 2018 credit and only half have claimed it.
2,560-pound pumpkin from Minnesota wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35...
Maplelag owners say they will rebuild after Monday blaze
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KFGO AP) — Officials say the main building at Maplelag, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. It’s the second time in 23 years that fire has burned...
Fargo Mayor Mahoney: Efforts continue on approving downtown safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney says the owner of a downtown Fargo liquor store has decided to close at 11 every night to help reduce public intoxication and other drinking-related issues. Jim Swanick owns Empire Liquors on Broadway. Mahoney says Swanick agreed to close the off-sale three hours...
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
Woman struck by train in downtown Fargo; critically injured
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman was critically injured after getting struck by a train in the 500 block of North Broadway in Downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say the 31-year-old woman was found on the northeast side of the crossing. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.
Woman seriously wounded by stray bullet during shooting in parking lot at South Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Woman accused of threatening to kill people with a knife
WAITE PARK, Minn. – A St. Cloud area woman faces assault charges for threatening to kill people. Waite Park Police say she threatened to kill people with a knife. Several people reported that 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg was going into apartments and threatening to kill people. Officers arrived to find...
