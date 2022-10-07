ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Dodgers Attendance During 2022 Season Extended MLB-Leading Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with 3,861,408 in announced attendance (47,671 per game average), once again leading the Majors in the category. Excluding the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign when fans were not permitted, the Dodgers have led baseball in home attendance in baseball for nine consecutive seasons.
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers NLDS Start Times If Playing Mets Or Padres

UPDATE (October 9, 7:15 p.m. PT): The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series. The schedule begins Tuesday, with a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season knowing their...
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
