Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Attendance During 2022 Season Extended MLB-Leading Streak
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with 3,861,408 in announced attendance (47,671 per game average), once again leading the Majors in the category. Excluding the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign when fans were not permitted, the Dodgers have led baseball in home attendance in baseball for nine consecutive seasons.
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers NLDS Start Times If Playing Mets Or Padres
UPDATE (October 9, 7:15 p.m. PT): The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series. The schedule begins Tuesday, with a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season knowing their...
Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend
Your Los Angeles Dodgers are brining back some familiar faces to prepare for their postseason run
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Dodgers News: Who Poses a Bigger Threat in the NLDS According to the Fans?
Dodger fans seem much less worried about one of the teams.
Yardbarker
Andrew Friedman Confident In Dodgers Pitching Staff For MLB Postseason
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to host the New York Mets or San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, they still have a few questions left to answer on their postseason roster. For the position players, Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are likely competing for the...
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Chris Taylor determined to play in NLDS; Dodgers mulling playoff pitching staff
Chris Taylor is confident he will play in the NLDS after dealing with neck stiffness, but the Dodgers aren't sure if Blake Treinen or Dustin May will pitch.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Factoring In ‘Recovery’ With Decision Between Clayton Kershaw And Julio Urías For Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season with Julio Urías pitching in front of Clayton Kershaw in the rotation order, but five days off before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium has afforded them an opportunity to potentially reset the order. Having already...
True Blue LA
Thinking through the Dodgers’ final roster decisions for the NLDS
The Dodgers have only a few personnel decisions to make for the National League Division Series, and with the roster not due until Tuesday morning, they have earned the right to take their time. “We’re fortunate we get the weekend to kind of take it all in and figure it...
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
True Blue LA
Dodgers have their hands full with Padres
The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
