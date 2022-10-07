ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bhhschicago.com

205 Chesterfield Drive #A

SHORT OR LONG TERM RENT + Rent_until_Close available: Wonderful Ranch with large kitchen full of windows and cherry raised panel cabinets, island with tear drop lights, patio doors to back yard, and granite counters. Inside repainted 2022. New hard surface flooring in most rooms (2022). Cabinets refinished. Split floor plan. Raised panel doors and arched doorways. The master has soaker tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. The basement is ready for finishing touches. Plus a 3 car garage! Updated landscape 2022. DECK BUILD IN PROGRESS. Located nearby Rt 30 and Rt 23 for easy commute. -- 1st+Last+Security on lease signing. Income requirement= 3x rent. Use MRED Application.--
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

105 Mellbrook Road

Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath with all new HVAC and water heater. Home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and washer/dryer. Homes features a large backyard with storage shed and patio.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
bhhschicago.com

52 Azalea Drive #122

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Balcony, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

550 N Saint Clair Street #1104

Modern and inviting, sun-drenched 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom property with new high-end appliances at Streeterville's finest boutique building with rare GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! European designed cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, atmospheric lighting, granite counters, marble baths and floor-to-ceiling windows will make this freshly painted apartment your home. With soaring 10-foot, concrete ceilings, you'll be amazed at the openness and bright energy offered from this newer construction condo. Private balcony faces S/E and is perfect for morning coffee or evening wine. The master bedroom features a big walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage space in the unit, a walk-in laundry room, and a separate assigned storage locker. 24 HOUR DOOR STAFF, HEATED GARAGE PARKING, ON-SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE, A LARGE FURNISHED AND LANDSCAPED SUN DECK, FITNESS ROOM, INDOOR LAP POOL WITH SEPARATE M/W LOCKER ROOMS WITH SAUNAS.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
bhhschicago.com

110 Aster Drive #2215

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

8951 Royal Drive

Welcome to this dazzling Burr Ridge home! Over 5,200 sf of living space on 4 levels. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and 2 offices. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Have your morning coffee in the sunroom while overlooking your personal oasis. Enjoy the summer by the pool with meals prepared in the outdoor kitchen using vegetables from the private garden. Relax with a book in the library while the kids play in the loft. Major components have been taken care of (roof is less than a year old and the furnaces are less than 3 years old). Shopping and fine dining are nearby at the Burr Ridge Village Center.
BURR RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

9820 S 55th Avenue

WELL CARED FOR, VERY LARGE, 4 BED 2 BATH HOME. EXCELLENT OAK LAWN LOCATION. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. PARKS, TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING MOMENTS AWAY. THE HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS, EAT IN KITCHEN. CUSTOM CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOOR OFF THE KITCHEN TO A VERY LARGE DECK. OVERSIZED BACKYARD, WITH GARDEN. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. DETACHED, 3 CAR GARAGE!! NEWER GARAGE DOORS. ROOF, GUTTERS, AND GUTTER GUARDS (2018). ZONED HEATING AND COOLING. GAS FIREPLACE. VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FENCED YARD. BASEMENT HAS DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. 650 + CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

344 S Maple Avenue #2B

Large Corner Southwest facing Unit! Located in a beautiful vintage building with historic facade, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has modern amenities but well preserved architectural details throughout! Open living space with large rooms, hardwood floors, coved, tall ceilings, original preserved south facing windows, central air and heat with low monthly costs, in-unit laundry, custom blinds, & updated light fixtures throughout! 2008-2012 condo conversion! Newer kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and bar top! Bathed in natural light, this is a unit to call home! Large bedrooms, great closet space, and updated bathrooms including hall bath with separate tub and shower! Large storage unit & bike storage comes with unit! Close to downtown Oak Park and Forest Park! Close to green line, blue line, and Metra as well as parks, schools, & I-290!
OAK PARK, IL
inlandvalleynews.com

Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens

Nationwide — Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF

The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WESTCHESTER, IL
Austin Weekly News

City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library

The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy