bhhschicago.com
205 Chesterfield Drive #A
SHORT OR LONG TERM RENT + Rent_until_Close available: Wonderful Ranch with large kitchen full of windows and cherry raised panel cabinets, island with tear drop lights, patio doors to back yard, and granite counters. Inside repainted 2022. New hard surface flooring in most rooms (2022). Cabinets refinished. Split floor plan. Raised panel doors and arched doorways. The master has soaker tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. The basement is ready for finishing touches. Plus a 3 car garage! Updated landscape 2022. DECK BUILD IN PROGRESS. Located nearby Rt 30 and Rt 23 for easy commute. -- 1st+Last+Security on lease signing. Income requirement= 3x rent. Use MRED Application.--
bhhschicago.com
105 Mellbrook Road
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath with all new HVAC and water heater. Home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and washer/dryer. Homes features a large backyard with storage shed and patio.
bhhschicago.com
52 Azalea Drive #122
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Balcony, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
550 N Saint Clair Street #1104
Modern and inviting, sun-drenched 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom property with new high-end appliances at Streeterville's finest boutique building with rare GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! European designed cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, atmospheric lighting, granite counters, marble baths and floor-to-ceiling windows will make this freshly painted apartment your home. With soaring 10-foot, concrete ceilings, you'll be amazed at the openness and bright energy offered from this newer construction condo. Private balcony faces S/E and is perfect for morning coffee or evening wine. The master bedroom features a big walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage space in the unit, a walk-in laundry room, and a separate assigned storage locker. 24 HOUR DOOR STAFF, HEATED GARAGE PARKING, ON-SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE, A LARGE FURNISHED AND LANDSCAPED SUN DECK, FITNESS ROOM, INDOOR LAP POOL WITH SEPARATE M/W LOCKER ROOMS WITH SAUNAS.
bhhschicago.com
110 Aster Drive #2215
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
8951 Royal Drive
Welcome to this dazzling Burr Ridge home! Over 5,200 sf of living space on 4 levels. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and 2 offices. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Have your morning coffee in the sunroom while overlooking your personal oasis. Enjoy the summer by the pool with meals prepared in the outdoor kitchen using vegetables from the private garden. Relax with a book in the library while the kids play in the loft. Major components have been taken care of (roof is less than a year old and the furnaces are less than 3 years old). Shopping and fine dining are nearby at the Burr Ridge Village Center.
bhhschicago.com
9820 S 55th Avenue
WELL CARED FOR, VERY LARGE, 4 BED 2 BATH HOME. EXCELLENT OAK LAWN LOCATION. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. PARKS, TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING MOMENTS AWAY. THE HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS, EAT IN KITCHEN. CUSTOM CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOOR OFF THE KITCHEN TO A VERY LARGE DECK. OVERSIZED BACKYARD, WITH GARDEN. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. DETACHED, 3 CAR GARAGE!! NEWER GARAGE DOORS. ROOF, GUTTERS, AND GUTTER GUARDS (2018). ZONED HEATING AND COOLING. GAS FIREPLACE. VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FENCED YARD. BASEMENT HAS DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. 650 + CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.
nypressnews.com
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
bhhschicago.com
344 S Maple Avenue #2B
Large Corner Southwest facing Unit! Located in a beautiful vintage building with historic facade, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has modern amenities but well preserved architectural details throughout! Open living space with large rooms, hardwood floors, coved, tall ceilings, original preserved south facing windows, central air and heat with low monthly costs, in-unit laundry, custom blinds, & updated light fixtures throughout! 2008-2012 condo conversion! Newer kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and bar top! Bathed in natural light, this is a unit to call home! Large bedrooms, great closet space, and updated bathrooms including hall bath with separate tub and shower! Large storage unit & bike storage comes with unit! Close to downtown Oak Park and Forest Park! Close to green line, blue line, and Metra as well as parks, schools, & I-290!
inlandvalleynews.com
Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Nationwide — Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made
WICKER PARK — A Walgreens official surprised Wicker Park neighbors this week by saying a flagship location inside a renovated bank in the heart of the neighborhood is closing — but company representatives are now saying that’s up in the air. A Walgreens spokesperson said no decision...
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
vfpress.news
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
Austin Weekly News
City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library
The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
