FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
wflx.com
'No evidence' of shooting after report of 'armed subject' at Boca High School
Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning they're responding to a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School. In a tweet at 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said numerous officers are on scene checking out the school, which is located at 1501 Northwest 15th Court, just off Interstate 95.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
Click10.com
BSO: Man detained after barricading himself inside home during domestic dispute
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody after they say he barricaded himself inside a home near Fort Lauderdale Monday night. The scene was still slightly active Tuesday morning after deputies were called to the home along Northwest Ninth Court. Deputies...
cw34.com
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
wflx.com
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School turned out to be a false alarm and there is no danger to students or staff members. In a tweet around 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said it received a...
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
wflx.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Boynton Beach woman
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boynton Beach woman. Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. Cretter is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall weighing 70 pounds. She has brown hair...
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy
DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach. Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling...
Click10.com
South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?
{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Suspicious person' call leads to chase, a gun, 150 rounds, some pot and a warrant
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A call about a "suspicious person" in a neighborhood that had some "auto burglaries" ended with an arrest for what happened but also an outstanding warrant. An undercover agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about "canvassing the neighborhood for the...
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Fiery Coconut Creek crash, two dead
FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Coconut Creek. It happened early Sunday morning in the 7300 block of Lyons Road. Police said it appears the driver of an SUV lost control and slammed into a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene. The roadway was shut down for several hours following the crash and reopened around 11 a.m.
