Delray Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
wflx.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Boynton Beach woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boynton Beach woman. Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. Cretter is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall weighing 70 pounds. She has brown hair...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?

{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fiery Coconut Creek crash, two dead

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Coconut Creek. It happened early Sunday morning in the 7300 block of Lyons Road. Police said it appears the driver of an SUV lost control and slammed into a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene. The roadway was shut down for several hours following the crash and reopened around 11 a.m.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

