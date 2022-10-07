Read full article on original website
Related
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
The biggest scandal in higher education is lowering the bar
When professors lower standards, we are diminishing the quality of education for all students.
Many Americans Know Little About Updated COVID Boosters
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey finds awareness of the updated boosters is relatively modest, with about half of adults saying they’ve heard “a lot” (17%) or “some” (33%) about the new shots.
Biden's equity-obsessed education secretary dodging academic priorities amid 'catastrophic' reading scores
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona left out academics from a statement about schooling priorities as literacy rates plummeted nationwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon’s largest Mandarin preschool: Chinese immigrants preserve culture through early education
In her preschool class at Goodtime Chinese School, Caroline Wang and her classmates perform the children’s sing-along with accompanying motions, “头 肩膀 膝盖 脚, 膝盖 脚.” Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes. The 4-year-old’s bedazzled sneakers...
The Best Private High Schools in America
Outside of the home, few aspects have a more meaningful impact on a child’s development and his or her future than the schools they attend. Still, for the vast majority of children in the U.S., school enrollment is largely a matter of circumstance rather than choice. Over 90% of the 54 million students in grades […]
Comments / 0