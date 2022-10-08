Read full article on original website
catchitkansas.com
Northwest downs Carroll to stake claim of GWAL title
Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had maybe the best performance of his senior season, netting over 500 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
Wichita, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Wichita South High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00. The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight isolated strong storms, cooler air ahead
There is a noticeable springlike feeling in the air today. Southerly winds overnight helped to transport more moisture our way, resulting in dew points in the 60s. This is focused from central into eastern Kansas and will play a role in our chances for a stronger storm or two tonight.
KAKE TV
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Former Vice President Mike Pence coming to Wichita
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running against Governor Laura Kelly for Governor of Kansas, is bringing in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign next week.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
Teen shaken after board pierces Jeep’s windshield at 55 mph
WICHITA, Kan. — A piece of lumber missed a teen’s head by inches after it impaled her windshield driving home from school on Tuesday. According to KWCH, Michael Jones saw the shaken teen on the side of the road and pulled over to help. He said the wooden board was about 14 inches wide and had pierced the windshield just under the rearview mirror.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
WIBW
KAKE TV
Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
