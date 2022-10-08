Titans homecoming celebration spoiled by rival Raiders

With the sights and sounds of homecoming permeating the night air in Montgomery Friday night, creating the setting for the Tri-City United Titans football team as they hosted rival Norwood Young America. Despite a standing-room only crowd cheering the team on, turnovers would spell doom for the Titans as the Raiders scored 21 of their points off of them, ultimately earning the 24-8 victory over TCU.

The game began with the Titans taking the opening kickoff to their own 40-yard line, but on third down, a pass deflected at the line found its way into the an NYA defenders arms. Several plays later, the Raider quarterback rolled out left and found an open receiver in the endzone to put his team up 7-0 after a successful PAT.

The Titans next possession began on their own 10-yard line after the return man stumbled to his knee. TCU drove the ball downfield with a couple of impressive runs but a fumbled handoff in the backfield was recovered by NYA, putting the Titan defense in a bad position with the Raiders starting at the TCU 26-yard line.

NYA was able to move the ball with short passes down inside the red zone before a rushing touchdown extended the lead. The PAT try was no good however as Caden O'Malley got his hand on the kick for a block.

The teams traded a series of stalled drives that resulted in punts or turnovers on down and on a third and long, the Titans attempted the throw the ball deep downfield on a pass that was intercepted down at the NYA 28, effectively acting as a thrown punt.

Despite having just 2:02 remaining in the first half, the Raiders were able to drive down the field and score on a 13-yard passing touchdown followed by a successful two-point PAT to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

During halftime, the TCU homecoming court was presented to the crowd with 2022 queen Rhia Krautkremer and king Henry Schendel capping off the display. The Titan band then played a selection of Disney songs before a fireworks display dazzled the crowd.

When the action got underway in the second half, NYA drove down the field before the offense stalled, but the Raiders were able to make a 37-yard field goal to extend their lead.

TCU consistently broke off runs of six to eight yards but another drive came to an end on a fumble in the run game that killed an impressive drive. NYA proceeded to move the ball just over midfield but ultimately turned it over on downs and the Titans were able to capitalize on their next drive.

Facing a fourth down with three yards to go, Connor Flintrop took a handoff from Henry Schendel and broke it to the edge for a 37-yard run inside the 10. Two plays later, Flintrop took the ball straight up the middle and crossed the goal-line for the first TCU score. Schendel followed up the touchdown with a keeper that he took to the left for a walk-in two-point play with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders, facing the potential of a Titan comeback, managed to put together a soul-crushing drive that consumed just over five minutes before they turned the ball over on downs deep in TCU territory. The Titans next drive resulted in a turnover on downs which allowed NYA to run out the clock and earn the 24-8 victory.

With the loss, TCU now stands at 3-3 (1-1 SCR) on the season with two games remaining in the regular season. The Titans will return to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 14, when they travel to St. Peter to take on the Saints.