Edina, MN

Hornets hold off Lakeville North in 10-6 football win

Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoqxD_0iQwy8dm00

In a defensive struggle Oct. 7 at Kuhlman Field, Edina took a 10-0 halftime lead, and then held off a late rally by Lakeville North to win the football game 10-6.

This is the first time in Jason Potts’ coaching career at Edina that the Hornets have won two straight, so how does it feel?

“Our guys have stayed together all year, stayed positive,” Potts said after the game. “We practiced hard all week ... I’m so proud of this team.”

Lakeville North’s power running kept the Hornets from having the football as much as they would have liked, and much of the game was Edina’s defense vs. North’s offense.

“Their offense is hard to defend,” Potts said. North runs something resembling an old single-wing attack, with two blocking backs on either side.

Edina bent, but didn’t break with tough tackling from captain Liam Cummins, Kade Chrysler, Kenneth Braman, Max Samuel, Abdu Kahin and Sammy Miller in the front eight. Brady Anderson and safety Owen Kemper led Edina’s pass coverage with several key plays on deep throws.

Hornet field goal kicker Mason Sill booted a 26-yarder to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Hornets scored their only touchdown on a 5-yard run by junior John Warpinski.

Edina receivers Anderson, Parker Durkin and Sonny Villegas all caught passes in the first half. Anderson caught a swing pass and ran for a 41-yard gain, but the play was nullified by a Hornet holding penalty.

Both teams had scoring chances in the third quarter, but mistakes and turnovers kept them from crossing the goal line.

Edina punter Eldon De Avila was outstanding throughout the game as he delivered punts that were downed at Lakeville North’s 7 yard line and 1 foot line.

With 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lakeville North capped a long drive with its lone touchdown, but missed the conversion kick.

In the final few minutes of the game, Edina senior quarterback and captain Finn McElroy made two key throws to seal the victory. He completed 16- and 6-yard passes to junior Meyer Sweeney, both on third down, to move the chains. After the second completion only 1:27 remained, so the Hornets were able to huddle in victory formation and run out the clock.

“It feels great to win a hard-fought game for the second week in a row,” McElroy said. The previous week, Edina had traveled to Farmington and won 34-31.

Asked about his completions on the last possession, McElroy said, “Meyer is a reliable guy. I saw he was matched one-on-one against a cornerback, and that was what we wanted.”

Defensively, the Hornets knew Lakeville North would come for combat in the trenches.

“We have been great run stoppers all season,” said Cummins, who anchors the defensive front long with Chrysler. “Our team has gone through so much this season, and now we’ve proved we can win.”

At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the Hornets travel to Eden Prairie to play coach Mike Grant’s Eagles at Aerie Stadium. Under Grant’s direction, the Eagles have won 11 state big-school titles over the last 30 years.

“We are up for the challenge and excited to play Eden Prairie,” Cummins said.

“Eden Prairie is right next door to us, so we know a lot of their guys,” McElroy said. “It’s going to be another fun game.”

Eden Prairie has been ranked in the state’s top five all year and enters the game with a 5-1 record. Edina stands 2-4.

