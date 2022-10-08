Read full article on original website
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only lesbian-owned bar, celebrates 20 years
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only Lesbian-owned bar, celebrating being an inclusive space for two decades.
5 Pumpkin Patches Around Nashville
Autumn is calling! Walk through a corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkin, and get into the autumnal spirit at these five local farms. This historic working farm is located in Franklin. Pick-your-own pumpkin and partake in other fun activities like walking through a corn maze and a nature trail, petting farm animals, and going on a wagon ride. General admission for activities costs $10 per person. gentryfarm.com.
Randy Travis Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Randy Travis is joining country music stars paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. on Tuesday. She was 90. Her death shook the entire country community, and tributes continue to pour in for the icon. See Randy Travis’s post below.
"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains
(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard
OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of […] The post The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
Harvest Fest: Worth It?
Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
Two brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in Nashville
The mother of the brothers found dead in Parkwood Park tells NewsChannel 5, she wants answers about what happened to her boys.
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
New Yorkers respond after young tourist assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK -- A vacation turned into a nightmare for a teenager from Nashville. He was assaulted in an unprovoked attack near Central Park.On Thursday, CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with the young man and his family about how New Yorkers stepped up to help."They think it's a fractured nose," Caleb Chittom said.They are not the images Chittom planned to capture Wednesday. The 17-year-old artist wanted to take photos and sketch the beauty of Central Park with his parents.But he said on the way there, "Some guy was walking behind me and I turned around and he just punched me.""This guy...
School bus driver moves into new home thanks to Nashville families
J.T. Moore Middle School bus driver Deana 'Miss Dee' White received the surprise of her life when the school community helped her buy a house. Now she's all moved in.
Why Instagram Is Fired-Up About Aldi's New Nashville-Inspired Pizza
When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music — and that stands to reason since the self-described Music City — holds the Country Music Hall of Fame and Honky Tonk Highway. However, the capital of Tennessee is home to much more than just that. Of course, the state is also known for its extensive whisky distillery trail, which includes the world-famous Jack Daniels, but fewer people might know about their specialty spicy chicken.
