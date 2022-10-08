ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

5 Pumpkin Patches Around Nashville

Autumn is calling! Walk through a corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkin, and get into the autumnal spirit at these five local farms. This historic working farm is located in Franklin. Pick-your-own pumpkin and partake in other fun activities like walking through a corn maze and a nature trail, petting farm animals, and going on a wagon ride. General admission for activities costs $10 per person. gentryfarm.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains

(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back

WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
HERSHEY, PA
Wilson County Source

The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville

Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of […] The post The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
CARLISLE, PA
New Yorkers respond after young tourist assaulted near Central Park

NEW YORK -- A vacation turned into a nightmare for a teenager from Nashville. He was assaulted in an unprovoked attack near Central Park.On Thursday, CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with the young man and his family about how New Yorkers stepped up to help."They think it's a fractured nose," Caleb Chittom said.They are not the images Chittom planned to capture Wednesday. The 17-year-old artist wanted to take photos and sketch the beauty of Central Park with his parents.But he said on the way there, "Some guy was walking behind me and I turned around and he just punched me.""This guy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Why Instagram Is Fired-Up About Aldi's New Nashville-Inspired Pizza

When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music — and that stands to reason since the self-described Music City — holds the Country Music Hall of Fame and Honky Tonk Highway. However, the capital of Tennessee is home to much more than just that. Of course, the state is also known for its extensive whisky distillery trail, which includes the world-famous Jack Daniels, but fewer people might know about their specialty spicy chicken.
NASHVILLE, TN

