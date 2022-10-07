The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services received a $3 million grant from the Federal Administration for Children and Families. Funding is distributed over five years and is designed to increase individual well-being, improve permanency, and enhance the safety of children who are in or are at risk of out-of-home placement due to a parent or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuses, according to an Oct. 10 news release.

