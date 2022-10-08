Read full article on original website
As someone who has sensitive, flush-prone, and flakey skin, I've ignored "good beauty editor" protocol for years and still have yet to incorporate retinol into my routine. Shocking, I know. That said, the benefits of the multipurpose ingredient aren't lost on me, and I'm constantly trying and testing less harsh products that can yield similar (if not quite as dramatic) results in the smoothing, brightening, and skin-evening departments. But bakuchiol—a completely natural, plant-based ingredient—is one MVP alternative I run into again and again.
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
If you're like us (aka—if you love to shop all of Amazon's finest fashion and beauty offerings at a major discount) you probably have Amazon Prime Day marked on your calendar well in advance each and every year. And, while this year's Prime Day deals have come and gone, the Amazon gods and goddesses have blessed us with a separate two-day waterfall of sale offerings via their Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Exciting, no?
I can't believe I've gone my entire writing career without talking about lash primers. (I know, shame on me as a beauty editor.) Usually, you'll find that folks fall into the "yay" or "nay" camp when it comes to lash primers, but I'll make it very clear where I stand. I'm full in the "yay" camp and will use this opportunity to talk about why I love them so much. The best part is, you don't even need to spend a fortune on a good one, either. There are so many great drugstore formulas out there that cost as little as $5.
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
If you want to see me at peak happiness, put me in a room with Amazon travel accessories and leave me there for an hour. I truly believe that the right travel accessories can make a journey significantly more pleasant. Amazon is a mecca for random stuff, and I always find things I didn't even know existed but once I do, I don't know how I traveled without them.
If you love a good sale, chances are you wait around every year for Amazon Prime Day to hit. Amazon always offers the best deals on tons of cult-favorite products that are typically hard to snag on sale. Amazon Prime Day might be over, but this year, you have another chance to shop tons of deals with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
One of my biggest frustrations when shopping is finding affordable, elevated basics. I find myself tossing out cheaper options more frequently than I would like to, but I don't always want to fork up $100 for a white tee. Thankfully, one brand, in particular, is saving my sanity (and my dollars). Enter: Uniqlo, a brand beloved by editors and fashion people that's known for its comfortable, chic, and accessible apparel. Its simple pieces are fit for any capsule collection, and its Uniqlo U drop is the latest to catch my eye. Keep scrolling to shop the classic trench coats, layerable knits, and additional modern takes on basic wardrobe builders exclusively from the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter collection by Christophe Lemaire.
