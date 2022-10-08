ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day

The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.
CUMMING, GA
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
Narcity USA

7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults

Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Douglasville (GA)

Looking for the best and fun things to do in Douglasville, GA?. Douglasville is a city in Georgia located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Douglas County, with a population of 34,650 as of 2020. There are many attractions to see if you...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

