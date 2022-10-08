ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High’s defense pitches shutout in first district victory

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles rolled over, around, and past Amarillo Caprock on Friday night for a 45-0 victory. The Eagles improved their record to 1-1 in district play. As has been the case in most games this season, the “Black Shirts” played a really good game....
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper is happy to be back at home this week

The Cooper Cougars lost to Wichita Falls Rider up north on Friday night 51-21 to open District 2-5A Division II play. The Cougars continue district play this week, and they are back at home. Normally, being at home isn’t a story, but this is the first time Cooper’s been at...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High’s passing game takes a big step forward

The Abilene High Eagles looked really good in their second district game of the season. The offense in particular was good. The running game is a focus for the Eagles, but they threw the ball really well. Dylan Slack found six receivers for 159 yards, and he threw three touchdown...
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
AMARILLO, TX
Hereford, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Randall High School football team will have a game with Hereford High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo

Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th

An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo approves $7.5 million for new LED field lighting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will be investing over $7 million in public sports field lights to promote more late night games and provide more safety. “A lot of the athletic fields, baseball fields in particular, but also soccer fields. We’ve had felling lighting systems, they’re both the electrical services and the lights themselves are from back and some of them as old as the 60s,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capitol projects, city of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo named 2020 Triple Crown Winner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo said the city was named by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) as one of the 317 2020 Triple Crown Winners. According to the city, the GFOA’s Triple Crown is a designation that recognizes governments receiving GFOA’s Certificate of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
AMARILLO, TX

