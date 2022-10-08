Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High’s defense pitches shutout in first district victory
Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles rolled over, around, and past Amarillo Caprock on Friday night for a 45-0 victory. The Eagles improved their record to 1-1 in district play. As has been the case in most games this season, the “Black Shirts” played a really good game....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is happy to be back at home this week
The Cooper Cougars lost to Wichita Falls Rider up north on Friday night 51-21 to open District 2-5A Division II play. The Cougars continue district play this week, and they are back at home. Normally, being at home isn’t a story, but this is the first time Cooper’s been at...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High’s passing game takes a big step forward
The Abilene High Eagles looked really good in their second district game of the season. The offense in particular was good. The running game is a focus for the Eagles, but they threw the ball really well. Dylan Slack found six receivers for 159 yards, and he threw three touchdown...
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
Hereford, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kgncnewsnow.com
USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo
Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th
An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
Soccer, F1 & Bloody Mary’s? Amarillo Needs An Open Bar In The AM.
As an avid sports fan, I'm always looking for a good place to go and rest my bones, have a drink (or six), and watch my team progress toward victory. Amarillo has no shortage of places to do just that. I mean, every street seems to have SOME place with sports on TV and drinks flowing, with some little finger foods to get down on.
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
KFDA
City of Amarillo approves $7.5 million for new LED field lighting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will be investing over $7 million in public sports field lights to promote more late night games and provide more safety. “A lot of the athletic fields, baseball fields in particular, but also soccer fields. We’ve had felling lighting systems, they’re both the electrical services and the lights themselves are from back and some of them as old as the 60s,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capitol projects, city of Amarillo.
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Employee injured after car drives into Abilene nursing home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee was injured after a car crashed into an Abilene nursing home Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Willow Springs on the 4900 block of S 7th Street around 3:45 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a driver turned into the front of the building after going […]
Amarillo named 2020 Triple Crown Winner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo said the city was named by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) as one of the 317 2020 Triple Crown Winners. According to the city, the GFOA’s Triple Crown is a designation that recognizes governments receiving GFOA’s Certificate of […]
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
