beckershospitalreview.com
$12.6M grant goes to Kansas mental health centers
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded $12.6 million in grants to Kansas mental health centers, according to an Oct. 10 report from Kansas City Fox affiliate KSNW. The funding will facilitate 13 community mental health centers becoming certified community behavioral health clinics, according to the report. "The...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals, health systems planning upgrades or expansions
The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 5:. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has finished the first phase of its $10 million expansion. Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion. State College, Pa.-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital receives $2.5M donation
Fresno, Calif.-based Community Regional Medical Center received a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department. The Sang family made the gift in honor of Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD, who provided care to newborns at Community hospitals for over 37 years. According to an Oct. 10 news release, the postpartum programs at Community Regional and Clovis (Calif.) Community Medical Center will be named the Sang Family Postpartum and Newborn Care.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Memorial Healthcare System uses social determinants of health to 'customize' patient treatments
Jennifer Goldman, MD, chief of primary care of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, worked with internal and external IT experts to have social determinants of health not only included in its Epic EHR system, but made it a prominent feature of clinical teams, case managers and others so it wouldn't be overlooked.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent donations to hospitals
The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 5:. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Foundation has been gifted $5.5 million from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, two local philanthropists, toward a new imaging center. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital received $35 million from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer
With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift
Mayo Clinic received a $100 million multiyear commitment from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation to nearly double appointment access at the system's proton beam facility in Rochester, Minn. Mayo Clinic first began offering proton beam therapy in 2015 with construction of its Jacobson Building in Rochester. Since,...
beckershospitalreview.com
UAMS partners with Amedisys, Contessa for at-home care
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health to create a new care at-home option for Central Arkansas. The joint venture offers patients access to medical care in the comfort and convenience of their own homes. According to an Oct....
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients
Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare
One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas children's hospital opens infectious disease unit
Cook Children's Medical Center has built an infectious diseases critical care unit to better care for patients with contagious illnesses and prevent spread, the Fort Worth, Texas-based system said Oct. 11. The six-bed unit features specialized air ventilation systems, dedicated space for visitors and employees to don and doff personal...
beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inside 2 health system apprenticeship programs tackling workforce shortages
Kora Irby has served as a culinary apprentice at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., since the program launched this summer, and attributes the experience to helping her realize her dream of becoming a chef. "I like the stability of the program," she said in a news release...
beckershospitalreview.com
UF Health Shands launches nursing innovation project
Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands partnered with University of Florida College of Nursing to launch a new initiative that allows nurses to produce funded research projects. Eight teams have been selected to receive funding, according to a Oct. 6 press release. The team's research covers topics such as COVID-19 discoveries,...
beckershospitalreview.com
How One Health System Developed an Internal Agency to Lower Contingent Staffing Costs by 30%
Located along Georgia’s border with South Carolina, Augusta University Health Medical Center (AUH) is a 520-bed tertiary hospital and ACS-verified Level I trauma center serving patients from over 13 counties across the State of Georgia. As the region’s only academic hospital, AUH conducts leading-edge clinical research and gives patients access to treatments not available elsewhere in the region.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare unveils new primary care clinic
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare has opened a new primary care clinic in Panama City Beach, Fla., its first medical practice in the county, Panama City News Herald reported Oct. 10. John Woltz, MD, is the first primary care physician at the facility. A second physician will join him in early...
