$12.6M grant goes to Kansas mental health centers

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded $12.6 million in grants to Kansas mental health centers, according to an Oct. 10 report from Kansas City Fox affiliate KSNW. The funding will facilitate 13 community mental health centers becoming certified community behavioral health clinics, according to the report. "The...
8 hospitals, health systems planning upgrades or expansions

The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 5:. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has finished the first phase of its $10 million expansion. Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion. State College, Pa.-based...
California hospital receives $2.5M donation

Fresno, Calif.-based Community Regional Medical Center received a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department. The Sang family made the gift in honor of Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD, who provided care to newborns at Community hospitals for over 37 years. According to an Oct. 10 news release, the postpartum programs at Community Regional and Clovis (Calif.) Community Medical Center will be named the Sang Family Postpartum and Newborn Care.
6 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 5:. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Foundation has been gifted $5.5 million from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, two local philanthropists, toward a new imaging center. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital received $35 million from...
Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer

With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift

Mayo Clinic received a $100 million multiyear commitment from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation to nearly double appointment access at the system's proton beam facility in Rochester, Minn. Mayo Clinic first began offering proton beam therapy in 2015 with construction of its Jacobson Building in Rochester. Since,...
UAMS partners with Amedisys, Contessa for at-home care

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health to create a new care at-home option for Central Arkansas. The joint venture offers patients access to medical care in the comfort and convenience of their own homes. According to an Oct....
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients

Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare

One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say

CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
Texas children's hospital opens infectious disease unit

Cook Children's Medical Center has built an infectious diseases critical care unit to better care for patients with contagious illnesses and prevent spread, the Fort Worth, Texas-based system said Oct. 11. The six-bed unit features specialized air ventilation systems, dedicated space for visitors and employees to don and doff personal...
AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with...
UF Health Shands launches nursing innovation project

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands partnered with University of Florida College of Nursing to launch a new initiative that allows nurses to produce funded research projects. Eight teams have been selected to receive funding, according to a Oct. 6 press release. The team's research covers topics such as COVID-19 discoveries,...
How One Health System Developed an Internal Agency to Lower Contingent Staffing Costs by 30%

Located along Georgia’s border with South Carolina, Augusta University Health Medical Center (AUH) is a 520-bed tertiary hospital and ACS-verified Level I trauma center serving patients from over 13 counties across the State of Georgia. As the region’s only academic hospital, AUH conducts leading-edge clinical research and gives patients access to treatments not available elsewhere in the region.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare unveils new primary care clinic

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare has opened a new primary care clinic in Panama City Beach, Fla., its first medical practice in the county, Panama City News Herald reported Oct. 10. John Woltz, MD, is the first primary care physician at the facility. A second physician will join him in early...
