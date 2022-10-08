Read full article on original website
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry. We look back at some of...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 4 hours ago. The second oldest...
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls soccer team heads into Tuesday’s “AA” semi’s as a high-scoring team. Head Coach Eric Christensen tells us why. The Tigers Riley Christensen won the boys state “AA” golf title as a freshman. And the Winner Warriors just keep winning playing power football.
Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating what they say is the best week of the year — Viking Days 2022. Augustana’s homecoming will go through Sunday. Viking Days 2022 festivities kicked off on Monday with a student event on the Morrison Commons patio...
Coyotes seek consistency in back half of their season
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s 28-3 loss at arch rival South Dakota State marked the end of a gauntlet that was the toughest schedule in the FCS for the South Dakota football team. They are 1-4 after playing the current leader of the FBS’ Big 12 Conference (Kansas State) as well as the first, second and third ranked teams (NDSU, SDSU & Montana) in their own division.
The 4 keys to success for the Harrisburg Girls Soccer Team
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Tuesday there were 20 first round playoff games in high school soccer... We had highlights of 4 of those games... Tomorrow there are 4 semi-final games in Class “AA” with the finals already set for the championship games Saturday in Tea... And...
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
Jackrabbits’ confident defense is dominating
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into South Dakota State’s 2022 football season all the buzz was around an offense filled with some of the top talent in the FCS. Yet it’s been the Jackrabbit defense that has stolen the show, never more so than yesterday when they shut down arch rival South Dakota during a 28-3 victory.
Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School. “We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.
State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-9-22) Updated: 21 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
Coffee shop with indoor play place opens in TEA
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Play Place, a coffee shop for parents who need to relax while their kids play, is now open for business. The kid friendly coffee shop will have special events for parents and children each week including music classes, yoga and craft classes. The...
Making Halloween costumes out of everyday items
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Halloween creeps closer many families are looking to make their own costumes for the holiday. Angela Drake is the general manager of Two Men and A Truck in Sioux Falls and an expert on making costumes out of the company’s many boxes.
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
Up-and-down temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.
