SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School. “We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO