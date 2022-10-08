Read full article on original website
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.
Noem campaign cuts new ad on transgender sports
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign has released a new ad touting her role in passing a transgender sports ban last legislative session. The ad features Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer for the University of Kentucky and current conservative speaker, who competed against controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.
Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota. In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while...
