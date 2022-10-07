Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Preserve data privacy and maximize attribution accuracy with streaming audio advertising
If your brain has trouble memorizing even a fraction of ad tech measurement lingo, you are not alone…IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers), ATT (Apple’s privacy-safe attribution system), ML (Machine Learning), MTA (Multi-Touch Attribution), UTM (Urchin Tracking Module), PII (Personally Identifiable Information)...the list goes on. It’s not surprising the healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rite Aid, Google Cloud partner to create the 'modern pharmacy'
Rite Aid will partner with Google Cloud to introduce Google's Anthos platform to its more than 2,350 pharmacies, the companies said Oct. 11. The yearslong partnership is "defining the modern pharmacy," Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer solutions of Google Cloud, said in a statement. With Google Cloud,...
beckershospitalreview.com
American Oncology Network to go public after business combination
American Oncology Network entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. and will become a public company. AON, a growing network of community-based oncology practices, will keep senior leadership in their current roles and add additional members affiliated with DTOC, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry.
beckershospitalreview.com
Eon, UCHealth partner on patient management platform
Medtech company Eon has partnered with Aurora, Co.-based UCHealth to implement the Eon Patient Management Platform. The patient management platform will be used to improve the flow of electronic information and catch dangerous abnormalities among patients. UCHealth's version is the first of its kind to include fast healthcare interoperability resources standards designed to eliminate information blocking, according to the Oct. 10 Eon news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart launches healthcare research institute
Walmart's new Healthcare Research Institute gives customers the chance to enroll in healthcare research, aims to improve diversity in clinical trials and support interventions and medications for underrepresented communities. The largest U.S. retailer announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute Oct. 11. It will initially focus on inclusion...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions
From Optum's completed merger with Change Healthcare to Knowtion Health acquiring Amplus, here are 10 revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Knowtion Health — formerly RSource Healthcare — acquired Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle accounts receivable resolution and technology service. The acquisition will...
beckershospitalreview.com
For $392M, Walgreens to fully acquire CareCentrix
About a month after acquiring a majority stake in CareCentrix, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Oct. 11 it plans to fully own the home healthcare company for $392 million. Walgreens said the acquisition of CareCentrix, which reported sales of $1.5 billion in 2021, will be completed by March 2023. In late...
beckershospitalreview.com
How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model
Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black joins private equity firm
Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black has signed on to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners as a consultant for its healthcare investment group. In the new role, Mr. Black, who led the EHR vendor for 10 years before stepping down in May, will help source deals, do due diligence for potential investments and develop new relationships with founders and management teams across healthcare. He was also previously COO of Cerner for more than a decade.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare
One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
beckershospitalreview.com
The new quiet quitting: 'quick quitting'
Many managers are aware of the phenomenon dubbed "quiet quitting" — exhausted, burnt out workers performing at the minimum standard. However, a new analysis from LinkedIn suggests that rather than quitting quietly, more people are just quitting. LinkedIn's economic graph team found the short tenure rate, which monitors positions...
beckershospitalreview.com
UnitedHealthcare's updated coverage policy is 'disappointing,' devicemaker says
Nevro, a company that sells chronic pain medical devices, called UnitedHealthcare's newest coverage policy update "disappointing" after the insurance company hinted it wouldn't cover spinal cord stimulation devices for some people with chronic back pain. In a revised coverage policy that will be effective Dec. 1, UnitedHealthcare wrote that implanted...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds warn healthcare organizations of ongoing abuse of legitimate security tools
The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned the healthcare sector of a number of legitimate security tools that are most often abused by hackers in an Oct. 6 whitepaper. Five things to know:. The most commonly used security tools include Cobalt Strike, PowerShell, Mimikatz, Sysinternals, Anydesk...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ophthalmic laser market to surpass $2B by 2023
The global ophthalmic laser market is projected to be worth more than $2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent, a study by Growth Plus Reports said. Two main reasons for growth are the prevalence of ocular disease and advancement in ophthalmology, particularly with laser...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hourly wage for 25 healthcare jobs
The mean hourly wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations varies across positions. Here is the mean hourly wage of 25 jobs within healthcare, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Note: This list is not exhaustive. 1. Emergency...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
beckershospitalreview.com
CBO proposals will not lower premiums, AHA says
The Congressional Budget Office's recently released list of policy proposals to lower healthcare premiums fails to address the real causes behind those rising costs, the American Hospital Association said in an Oct. 10 response to the report. The AHA said the three approaches outlined in the report to cut reimbursement...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Confident leadership at all costs can be a weakness
Projecting confidence at all times can stifle a leader's ability to make rational business decisions — and men lead in this manner more than women, according to an Oct. 11 Fortune article by Julia Boorstin, a senior media and technology correspondent at CNBC. Ms. Boorstin wrote When Women Lead;...
