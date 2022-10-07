PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- IEC Telecom Group, an internationally renowned global satellite service operator and value-added digital IT integrator has officially announced today a new partnership with Intelsat, a pioneer in global satellite communications. With digitalisation on the rise, dependency on always-on connectivity is rising. Corporate and private organisations seek to secure continuity of their operations no matter how remote, whether on the pause or the move. IEC Telecom Group through its multiple offices around the world is ready to meet these requirements as a new solution partner for the Intelsat FlexMove High-Throughput Satellite service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005060/en/ COTM & COTM powered by Intelsat (Photo: AETOSWire)

