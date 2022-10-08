Read full article on original website
Enjoying the multi-sport challenge
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's time for the postseason in a few high school sports. For one Lafayette senior, she's heading into the playoffs in different sports. From the field to the course it's going to be a busy week for Lafayette senior Makenzie Leake. “It's difficult because there's something always...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Joyce Caroline Boyer
Joyce Caroline Boyer, born August 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, MO, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation she worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah, MO. On March 7, 1953 she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, M0 at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva in 2009, son, Mark in 1992, her parents, brother, Neal Wayne Millholen, and sister Edra Palmer. Her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing, as well as her beloved dog Dottie. She is survived by her three sons, Alfred Lee (Rita) Boyer of St. Joseph, Alan Ray Boyer of Easton, and Michael Joe (Jackie) Boyer of St. Joseph. Grandchildren, Ben (Vanessa) Boyer, Matthew (Jean) Boyer, William (Jessica) Boyer, Nicholas (Maria) Boyer, Andrew (Melanie) Boyer, Bethany (Josh) Smith, Ethan Boyer, Phillip (Kadi) Boyer, Luke Sill, Levi Sill, and Bill Hendrix, and 18 great- grandchildren, and one sister, Donna Perry of Rochester, MO. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. Joyce was a Baptist and a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She was a very faithful follower of Jesus and read the bible daily, she dearly loved her church family. She served as Sunday School teacher and crafts teacher at Vacation Bible School. She was baptized July 11, 1961, at Halls, MO for New Home Baptist Church. She loved to talk and talk about her kids, grand kids, and great grandkids of which she was so proud. She wrote poetry and has over 400 poems she has written, some of which were published. She was also an accomplished artist doing many drawings and paintings as well as crocheting many beautiful doilies that she gave away as gifts. But most of all she loved her family, and they loved her. She always put everyone first. She loved a lot in her time.
Andrea Rose Sturges
Andrea Rose Sturges, 33, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born December 30, 1988 in Yankton, SD, daughter of Angela and Tom Sturges Jr. She graduated from Helen Davis School. Andrea enjoyed watching movies with her mom and sister, she would laugh hysterically at the 3 Stooges, and watching the occasional football game, if the red team was winning. She also enjoyed listening to all types of music and taking selfies. She was affectionately called Red Head, Mini Me, and Sister. Andrea loved all her caretakers and family at Choices. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Judy and Roger Mensch, Thomas Sturges, and Arlie and Opal Nordland. Survivors include: mother, Angela Ackerman of St. Joseph, father and step-mother, Tom and Charlene Sturges of Hartford, SD, sisters, Sheila Sturges (Elmer Biswell) of Savannah, MO, and Sarah Ackerman of St. Joseph, paternal grandmother, Eva Sturges of Spokane Valley, WA, niece and nephews, Lorinda and Austin Pettyjohn and Chase Blair, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ian Geoffrey Caton
Ian Geoffrey Caton 42 of St. Joseph, Missouri, departed this life Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in a Saint Louis, MO. hospital. He was born on August 9, 1980 the son of the late Jeffrey Caton and Candace (Blakley) Caton in Saint Joseph, MO. Ian was an avid reader, enjoyed a...
Robert Eugene Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Jammie D. Seippel
Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
Lavina Mae Clark
Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
Haunted Cemeteries In Missouri? These Six Aren’t For The Faint Of Heart
As we are now in the month of October, and Halloween is only a few weeks away, it seems time to start thinking about creepy and spooky things. Things that can put a scare into us. Haunted things. Like a cemetery. They can be a little scary and creepy anyway, but apparently we have 6 cemeteries in Missouri that have stories that make them haunted. Lets go through them.
Catherine "Katie" Marie Helsel
Catherine (Katie) Marie Helsel went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 24, 2022 following a lengthy illness, hospitalization, and hospice care. She was born on November 14, 1935 to the late Pete and Rose Rock. Katie graduated from Benton High School, and spent her entire life in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Edward Helsel on January 29, 1955, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Katie had four children: Edward Helsel Jr (Sheryl), Scott Helsel (Cathie), Kelly Helsel, and Dave Helsel (Sivi). Katie was blessed with nine grandkids: Mike Helsel (Krista), Amy Hayes (Josh), Jason Osborn (Jen), Crissy Liggett (Chris), Joey Helsel, Tavin Noellsch (Bree), Coldin Noellsch, Makenzie Wagner (Josh), and Madie Helsel. In addition she had nine great grandkids: Ike Hayes, Lexi Helsel, Griffin Helsel, Jacoby and Jonas Osborn, Tristyn, Fynnigan and Maveryck Liggett, and Eleanor Noellsch. Katie loved being on the go and was game for anything! She loved cards, bingo, theater events, and just being around family and friends. She was especially fond of her cat, Fred, who she believes was sent to her by Dad. Her children will always cherish growing up visiting family for weekly card game night, her holiday meals that she prepared, sitting around the table and teasing while preparing pierogies, her rocking of our kids on her knee and singing to them, the wonderful and safe neighborhoods that her and dad chose for us to grow up in, but more importantly, mom was key to bringing us up in a christian environment and the opportunity to experience a Catholic School upbringing. She loved everyone and was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Four young men wounded in St. Joseph weekend shooting
Four young men sustained non-life-threatening wounds from a weekend shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police say the four were shot after leaving a party at Mollus Hall, located on Illinois Avenue in south St. Joseph. Police say the victims had been reported to have left the scene, but later...
Jesse James Denbow
Jesse James Denbow 25, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 3, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Erin and Brian Denbow. He graduated from Savannah High School, and worked in the roofing industry. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing, baseball, running track in high school, and all sports. He liked living on the edge, but most especially spending time with his family. Jesse was preceded in death by father, Brian Wayne Denbow. Survivors include: mother, Erin McDonald-Sullivan (Marv) St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandparents, Dennis and Vernetta McDonald, siblings: Alex Denbow, Ashley Denbow, Maggie Demers, Zakk MCdonald, Ricky Winder, and Courtney Throckmorton. Jesse was an Organ donor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, funeral services and public livestream 10 am Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Daniel Wayne Young
Daniel W. Young, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 7, 1969 in Cleveland, OH, son of Irene and Al Young. Dan married Denise Guyer on September 19, 2009. Dan was a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, retiring in 2015 after 20 years. He was proud of his 2 million mile safe driver award. His hobbies included working on cars, riding horses, and spending time with family. Dan was preceded in death by mother, Irene Young, and an infant son, Colton Young. Survivors include: wife, Denise Young of the home, father, Al Young of Stotts City, MO, sister, Beverly (Ken) Cummings of Shreveport, LA, his unofficially adopted daughter (niece), Michaela Lull of St. Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews.
SJPD: 4 injured in Saturday night shooting
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed four people were shot late Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue. Police said that four males, all in their late-teens, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
