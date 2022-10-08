Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts
The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
North Platte Telegraph
Four Downs: When will Blackshirts return?
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts. Improvements in run defense and pass rush have helped the Nebraska defense string together two confidence-boosting outings. Here's how.
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (three, eight, eleven, sixteen, thirty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
North Platte Telegraph
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha Performing Arts conducts masterclasses
North Platte High School theater arts students participated in a master class with dance and performing arts instructor Elizabeth Farley on Tuesday morning. Farley is traveling the state with Omaha Performing Arts’ Nebraska High School Theater Academy conducting master classes and leading musical theater dance workshops along the way. This annual tour allows O-pa to make Broadway education accessible to students statewide and enhances O-pa’s commitment to break down barriers to Broadway.
North Platte Telegraph
34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting
Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
North Platte Telegraph
Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas
A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
