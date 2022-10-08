AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The eight Akron police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jayland Walker have been brought back to work on Tuesday. Walker was shot and killed by police on June 27 after an attempted traffic stop. Previously-released bodycam video revealed he was unarmed at the time of the shooting; however, police found a gun in the car upon initial investigations.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO