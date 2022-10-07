A major part of anyone's adolescence is confronting the things that most scare you, whether that results in you overcoming those fears or finding out your own limits. This can be true of the transition into adulthood and all the obstacles that come with it, or true even of just the stories we invest in. For teens who grew up in the '80s and '90s especially, one foundational voice in these horrors is Christopher Pike, who delivered dozens of terrifying tales for burgeoning horror fans. The new series The Midnight Club from Netflix might lift its name from one specific Pike story, though its entirety serves as a tribute to the writer's impressive catalog. Serving somewhat as an anthology, somewhat as an overarching narrative, The Midnight Club succeeds in telling competent horror stories with as much diversity as the figures in the Midnight Club itself, though never exceeds the effectiveness of the source material.

