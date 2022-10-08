Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Jeff Brohm is wary of Nebraska's talent and size heading into Saturday's game
LINCOLN — One thing has been true of Nebraska football, Jeff Brohm said Monday, since he arrived as Purdue’s head coach. “They’ve always had a lot of talent,” Brohm said at his weekly press conference. “They have great size. They look the part.”. Brohm, 3-2...
Kearney Hub
Damon Benning to join Husker Radio Network football broadcast team
Greg Sharpe won't be alone in the radio booth Saturday. Omaha native and former Nebraska running back Damon Benning will join the Husker Radio Network's football broadcast team as a color analyst, replacing Matt Davison, who left last week after 19 years. Davison departed the radio booth — and the...
Kearney Hub
How second-half adjustments helped the Nebraska offense do enough to win
It was Nebraska’s worst offensive performance of the season. The Huskers posted a season-low yardage total of 304, equaled their lowest scoring output with 14 points and had 12 of their 14 drives end without points. And yet, Nebraska still came away with a win. “Obviously we weren’t perfect,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Miu Takahashi wins her first collegiate golf tournament title
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nebraska sophomore Miu Takahashi captured her first collegiate tournament title to help the No. 20 Nebraska women's golf team to a runner-up finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational. Takahashi, who entered the final round tied for sixth, shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish...
Kearney Hub
Frakes says he’s leaving the Nebraska prison system in a better place
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
Kearney Hub
Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska
LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
Kearney Hub
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska
Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
Kearney Hub
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Kearney Hub
Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus spent in his gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “But I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a two-to-one advantage...
Kearney Hub
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Kearney Hub
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
Kearney Hub
Florida student protesters loudly greet Nebraska's Sasse during campus visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Students and faculty at the University of Florida gave U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse a raucous welcome to campus Monday, greeting the Nebraska Republican with biting questions and a loud protest as he sought to introduce himself as the school’s likely next president. Introduced last week...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
Kearney Hub
Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'
Ben Lenagh had found his calling. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He “knew what he wanted to do in life,” his brother, Jason Lenagh,...
Kearney Hub
Hurricane Ian takes heavy emotional toll
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Kearney Hub
Sioux City mayor implores tri-state governors to help save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
Kearney Hub
34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting
Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman sues city after she was thrown from wheelchair lift on city-owned bus
A woman has sued the city of Lincoln in connection to injuries she received when she was thrown from a wheelchair lift while riding a city bus in 2020. The city declined Ruth White's claims in July, prompting the lawsuit filed late last month in Lancaster County District Court. In...
Kearney Hub
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a job offer, and...
