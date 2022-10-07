Read full article on original website
Related
Ticked-Off Buck Terrorizes Man, Woman, and Dog in Neighborhood Driveway: VIDEO
A Wyoming woman is in the hospital after an angry buck gored her in her own neighborhood. In the viral video, thanks to the woman’s Ring video camera, viewers watch in horror as the deer appears in the frame, going after her, her husband, and the family dogs. As...
WATCH: Bear Drags Amazon Package Off Porch and Into the Woods
Perhaps this furry burglar is the modern equivalent of the iconic Yogi Bear…because this crafty bear certainly has some good taste when picking a package to lift from a porch. Much like Yogi Bear and his sidekick BooBoo had when honing in on which “pic-a-nic” baskets to swipe from unsuspecting campers.
WATCH: Lightning Fast Deer Narrowly Avoids Massive Crocodile’s Jaws
In this crazy video posted to Instagram, a lightning-fast deer narrowly avoids this crocodile trying to snag an easy meal. The deer’s instincts kicked in quickly as it jerked out of the way instantly when the crocodile surfaced from the water. After the deer jumps out of the way...
pawesome.net
Rottweiler Doesn’t Know What To Do With Tiny Puppy
Only some dogs are used to interacting with a puppy. However, a new puppy is an exciting time for everyone in the household. In addition, an adult dog may have trouble adjusting to a much smaller, younger dog. But with time, all dogs can learn to get along. Recently, @thedodo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Lion Goes Full Tarzan Mode in Escape From Pack of Hounds: VIDEO
Mountain lions spend their lives doing a lot of climbing. The terrains they live within are perfect for honing many agile skills from climbing trees, scaling rocks, and running through the brush. On any given day, these big cats can navigate plenty of roadblocks, no doubt. However, one mountain lion...
WATCH: Bear Standing on Back Legs and Jumping Has the Internet Coming to a Realization
Reaching up to 5 feet in height at the shoulder and weighing upwards of 1,000 pounds, brown bears are among the largest in the world. In fact, the Kodiak bear of Alaska, a subspecies of the brown bear, is the largest. They can run up to 35 mph, about 5...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Tender Reaction to New Puppy Sibling Couldn't Be Better
Do you know what's better than having a dog? Having two dogs, or in the case of this adorable video, "getting your dog a dog." German Shepherds are notorious for being very protective of their families, and other dogs who live in the home. Getting a second pup is a...
pethelpful.com
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's Pitiful Reaction to Leaving the Beach Is Tough to Resist
You can't always make your pets happy. In fact, most of the time you have to do things that they really don't like. Take for instance one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel online, who look so incredibly sad while his owner carried him away from the beach. According to the footage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good News Network
Rare Baby Red Panda That ‘Gave Hope’ for Endangered Species Effort Gets its First Exam –WATCH
A rare red panda cub born this summer was seen as a hopeful sign for the future of this critically endangered species—and it passed its very first health check this week with flying colors. The baby was born to mother Tilly and father Nam Pang at Paradise wildlife park...
Mic
Cat owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird-but-genius things sooner
Your cat isn’t just a pet — they’re one of your best friends: a companion who is always there when friends and family are gone; a creature to cuddle with at the end of a long, stressful day. And since your cat is always there for you, it makes sense that you would want to treat them to a few goodies every now and then. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius (but weird) things that cat owners say they wish they’d gotten sooner.
pethelpful.com
Horse's Reaction to Mom Returning After Getting Stuck in Florida Is Just Delightful
No one likes being separated from their loved ones for long periods of time, especially when there is an unexpected issue that causes the separation. However, the reunions after time apart are always magical and can make the wait worth it. One horse knows the feeling of a long overdue reunion and that moment captured in this viral video is delightful.
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears
The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
Gray Heron Snatches Eel, Has Serious Trouble Trying to Swallow It: VIDEO
A gray heron decided to have its meal sushi-style when it found an eel that looked just big enough to gulp down in one bite. Once it chomped down, though, it realized that the aquatic cuisine wasn’t going down without a fight. The video surfaced on the popular wildlife...
WATCH: Two Huge Brown Bears Fight Over Territory in River While People Film From Boat Just feet Away
What may be a “light disagreement” for brown bears would snap us humans in two, and you can feel that power in this harrowing clip. Posted to popular Instagram account NatureIsMetal and quickly going viral, this fantastic (albeit brief) footage of two brown bears clashing illustrates just how territorial the species is. Inland grizzlies (a subspecies of browns) are even more so, but that doesn’t take away from how fiercely a coastal brown bear will defend their territory. Take a look:
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video
Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
pawtracks.com
Want to see the cutest owls ever? Check out these 3 dancing
We’ve all seen hilarious video clips of dogs busting a move and “dancing” out of excitement, but have you ever seen a trio of owls get taken by the rhythm of the music? Well, you still won’t with this video clip because one of these owls just does not care, but its two little buddies do their best to bust a move.
WATCH: Deer Chows Down on Rabbit While Friends Watch in Awe
It is not every day that you see a deer deciding to chow down on a tasty rabbit, but this viral video definitely lets you see it. As you will be able to tell, the red deer is mighty hungry. Once he gets a hold of this rabbit, then he’s going to eat it up. Think of it as a happy meal for a deer. But this video might just give you some reason to wonder why this happened. We do not see the rabbit before he starts to get eaten.
This is a video of two puppies. They teach us friendship.
Hello everyone I am back with my lovey article and this time I found a very fantastic video of two puppies that teach us what friendship is. This video went viral after I discovered it on Twitter.
Ringworm in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Are you worried about ringworm in cats? Keep your family and pets safe by knowing what to look for. Ringworm in cats can cause skin lesions on other pets as well as humans. This article will explain all about ringworm in cats, from symptoms and how it's spread, to treatment and prevention.
Comments / 0