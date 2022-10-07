ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Drags Amazon Package Off Porch and Into the Woods

Perhaps this furry burglar is the modern equivalent of the iconic Yogi Bear…because this crafty bear certainly has some good taste when picking a package to lift from a porch. Much like Yogi Bear and his sidekick BooBoo had when honing in on which “pic-a-nic” baskets to swipe from unsuspecting campers.
pawesome.net

Rottweiler Doesn’t Know What To Do With Tiny Puppy

Only some dogs are used to interacting with a puppy. However, a new puppy is an exciting time for everyone in the household. In addition, an adult dog may have trouble adjusting to a much smaller, younger dog. But with time, all dogs can learn to get along. Recently, @thedodo...
Mic

Cat owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird-but-genius things sooner

Your cat isn’t just a pet — they’re one of your best friends: a companion who is always there when friends and family are gone; a creature to cuddle with at the end of a long, stressful day. And since your cat is always there for you, it makes sense that you would want to treat them to a few goodies every now and then. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius (but weird) things that cat owners say they wish they’d gotten sooner.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Mom Returning After Getting Stuck in Florida Is Just Delightful

No one likes being separated from their loved ones for long periods of time, especially when there is an unexpected issue that causes the separation. However, the reunions after time apart are always magical and can make the wait worth it. One horse knows the feeling of a long overdue reunion and that moment captured in this viral video is delightful.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Huge Brown Bears Fight Over Territory in River While People Film From Boat Just feet Away

What may be a “light disagreement” for brown bears would snap us humans in two, and you can feel that power in this harrowing clip. Posted to popular Instagram account NatureIsMetal and quickly going viral, this fantastic (albeit brief) footage of two brown bears clashing illustrates just how territorial the species is. Inland grizzlies (a subspecies of browns) are even more so, but that doesn’t take away from how fiercely a coastal brown bear will defend their territory. Take a look:
Whiskey Riff

Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video

Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
pawtracks.com

Want to see the cutest owls ever? Check out these 3 dancing

We’ve all seen hilarious video clips of dogs busting a move and “dancing” out of excitement, but have you ever seen a trio of owls get taken by the rhythm of the music? Well, you still won’t with this video clip because one of these owls just does not care, but its two little buddies do their best to bust a move.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Deer Chows Down on Rabbit While Friends Watch in Awe

It is not every day that you see a deer deciding to chow down on a tasty rabbit, but this viral video definitely lets you see it. As you will be able to tell, the red deer is mighty hungry. Once he gets a hold of this rabbit, then he’s going to eat it up. Think of it as a happy meal for a deer. But this video might just give you some reason to wonder why this happened. We do not see the rabbit before he starts to get eaten.
PetsRadar

Ringworm in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Are you worried about ringworm in cats? Keep your family and pets safe by knowing what to look for. Ringworm in cats can cause skin lesions on other pets as well as humans. This article will explain all about ringworm in cats, from symptoms and how it's spread, to treatment and prevention.
