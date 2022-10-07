It is not every day that you see a deer deciding to chow down on a tasty rabbit, but this viral video definitely lets you see it. As you will be able to tell, the red deer is mighty hungry. Once he gets a hold of this rabbit, then he’s going to eat it up. Think of it as a happy meal for a deer. But this video might just give you some reason to wonder why this happened. We do not see the rabbit before he starts to get eaten.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO