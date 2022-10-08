ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorcyclist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home

RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 near U-District

SEATTLE - A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night. The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. As of Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police locate Missing Indigenous Person, cancel alert

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department say have located an Indigenous man who went missing earlier this month. On Tuesday, police canceled their Missing Indigenous Person alert for 23-year-old Steven Maupin. When the alert was first issued, authorities said he was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee

An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Vigil held for man shot and killed in Seattle

Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police looking for missing 5-year-old taken by parent during supervised visit

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent. 5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not give a description of the parent or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.
SEATTLE, WA

