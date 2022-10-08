Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorcyclist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
Seattle police seek Westwood Village robbery suspects
Seattle police are asking the public for help to identify three people wanted for the armed robbery of a clothing store at Westwood Village. On Oct. 4, two men and a woman entered a clothing store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street. According to Seattle police, they began...
2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
RENTON, Wash. — An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker...
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home
RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 near U-District
SEATTLE - A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night. The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. As of Tuesday...
Body Uncovered Upon Take Off from Medical Center Helipad
Seattle, WA: On Oct. 9, around 11 p.m., Seattle Police Department responded to a call of a body that was uncovered by the down draft from a helicopter taking off from the main helipad at Harborview Medical Center. Upon arrival, officers determined the body was west of the pad in...
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police locate Missing Indigenous Person, cancel alert
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department say have located an Indigenous man who went missing earlier this month. On Tuesday, police canceled their Missing Indigenous Person alert for 23-year-old Steven Maupin. When the alert was first issued, authorities said he was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
MyNorthwest.com
Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee
An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
q13fox.com
Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Woman Hospitalized After A Pedestrian Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett Police Department reported a pedestrian crash on Monday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the parking lot at 4920 Evergreen Way. The officials confirmed that a woman was injured and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. The witness report suggests that the crash was intentional.
q13fox.com
Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
Family of 27-year-old shot and killed in Seattle hold vigil in Yesler Terrace
Seattle, WA. – Two people were shot in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Friday morning. According to Seattle Police, a 27-year-old man was killed and a 52-year-old man was injured. The family of 27-year-old Joshua Ray Blackwood held a vigil in the alley way near 1100 Fir Street. His...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police looking for missing 5-year-old taken by parent during supervised visit
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent. 5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not give a description of the parent or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.
