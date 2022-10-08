Read full article on original website
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
wnewsj.com
Cane, Cats in good position for post-season play
Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams stack up with the post-season playoffs two weeks away. Keep in mind the top 16 teams advance to the playoffs with the high seed facing the low seed at the higher seed through the first two rounds. All information is...
wnewsj.com
Trio of teams earn top 5 seeds in volleyball, soccer sectionals
A trio of teams earned top five seeds in the upcoming soccer and volleyball sectional tournaments, which were posted Sunday on the Southwest District Athletic Board website. In volleyball, East Clinton (16-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Div. III Norwood sectional tournament. The Astros will play Noon Oct. 22 at Norwood High School against either No. 17 Finneytown or No. 18 Georgetown, a match set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at NHS.
wnewsj.com
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
wnewsj.com
Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
wnewsj.com
Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22
WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS. The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. The teams have split the last six...
wnewsj.com
Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
wnewsj.com
Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia. The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. Clinton-Massie has...
wnewsj.com
Week 8 Final: Blanchester 45, Bethel-Tate 20 (Updated photos, boxscore)
BETHEL — Blanchester secured at least a share of the SBAAC National Division title and spoiled Bethel-Tate’s homecoming with a 45-20 victory Friday. The Wildcats (6-2, 3-0) can win the title outright in the season finale in two weeks at East Clinton. Blan has a late-season non-conference tilt...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College shelves Master of Science in Athletic Training program
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is voluntarily withdrawing the accreditation of its Master of Science in Athletic Training program, which formally started classes a year ago. A perfect storm of challenging factors involving the new program — including low enrollment and lack of a program director — led WC’s Board...
Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Phillies’ pitching dominated the Cardinals in two straight outings, ending St. Louis’ season and clinching a spot in the NLDS, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
wnewsj.com
University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award
The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
