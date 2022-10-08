ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Cane, Cats in good position for post-season play

Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams stack up with the post-season playoffs two weeks away. Keep in mind the top 16 teams advance to the playoffs with the high seed facing the low seed at the higher seed through the first two rounds. All information is...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Trio of teams earn top 5 seeds in volleyball, soccer sectionals

A trio of teams earned top five seeds in the upcoming soccer and volleyball sectional tournaments, which were posted Sunday on the Southwest District Athletic Board website. In volleyball, East Clinton (16-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Div. III Norwood sectional tournament. The Astros will play Noon Oct. 22 at Norwood High School against either No. 17 Finneytown or No. 18 Georgetown, a match set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at NHS.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win

WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
New Richmond, OH
Sports
City
New Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Wilmington, OH
Wilmington, OH
Sports
wnewsj.com

Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS. The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. The teams have split the last six...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet

CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia. The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. Clinton-Massie has...
BATAVIA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Evans
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College shelves Master of Science in Athletic Training program

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is voluntarily withdrawing the accreditation of its Master of Science in Athletic Training program, which formally started classes a year ago. A perfect storm of challenging factors involving the new program — including low enrollment and lack of a program director — led WC’s Board...
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Broncos#Lions#American Football#Whs#Sbaac#Covid#American Division#Western Brown
The Spun

Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award

The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy