Motorsports

F1 Japanese Grand Prix: TV schedule, qualifying and race results, top drivers and best bets at Suzuka

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
F1 continues the flyaway section of its schedule with the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend at the iconic Suzuka Circuit. Having hosted its share of dramatic title deciders in the past when it was the final race on the calendar, it could see another this weekend, although much less compelling than, say, Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost.

If reigning champion Max Verstappen can finish eight points (the difference between a race win with the fastest lap and second place) ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and six points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, he will clinch his second title, with four races remaining – a far cry from last year’s final-lap decider.

Japanese Grand Prix TV schedule

Fans in the United States can watch practices, qualifying and the race on TV via the ESPN family of networks or stream it via ESPN or F1TV Pro.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Qualifying: 2 - 3 a.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Pre-race show: 11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. (ESPN2)

Japanese Grand Prix: 1 - 3 a.m. (ESPN2)

Top drivers and best bets for the Japanese Grand Prix

As has been the norm this season, Leclerc enters with the best odds for pole position at +125 – which this round he shares with Verstappen – but has longer odds for the race win (+300) than Verstappen (-165).

Best odds for the Japanese Grand Prix (per BetMGM)

Max Verstappen (-165)

Charles Leclerc (+300)

Lewis Hamilton (+800)

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg likes Mercedes' Russell to finish in the top six (-400) despite the low return and Mick Schumacher to finish ahead of Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen (+100).

F1 drivers Top 5 entering Suzuka

Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 341

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 237

Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 235

George Russell, Mercedes - 203

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari - 202

Japanese Grand Prix weekend weather

The forecast calls for rain during Friday's practice sessions, clear conditions for qualifying on Saturday and showers on Sunday, so we could see some mixed tire strategies if the circuit is wet when the race starts.

Autoweek.com

F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix online

Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title

Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen beats Leclerc to Japan pole but faces stewards inquiry

Max Verstappen has put himself in the perfect position to claim his second world championship on Sunday by beating Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix. But the Dutchman is sweating on a post-session stewards investigation into a bizarre incident with Lando Norris during the top-10 shootout.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

De Vries joins AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement

Nyck de Vries has been named as Pierre Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri in 2023 as two of the remaining parts of the driver market are finalized. Gasly was confirmed as joining Alpine on Saturday morning at the Japanese Grand Prix, signing a multi-year contract with the French constructor. Leaving AlphaTauri one year before the end of his existing Red Bull deal, Gasly will be replaced by de Vries, with the 2020-21 Formula E world champion and 2019 Formula 2 title-winner confirmed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen eyes 'perfect' race as wait nearly over for second title

Max Verstappen says he is "taking it day by day" in his quest for his now-inevitable second Formula 1 title, and Sunday could well be the time he can stop counting. The Red Bull driver starts the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position, having edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by just 0.01 seconds on Suzuka's return to the calendar for the first time since 2019, after a break for the pandemic.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023

Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

AlphaTauri had eyes on Herta before de Vries deal - Tost

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost admits Nyck de Vries was not being lined up for a 2023 seat until the FIA decided not to give Colton Herta a Super License. Herta was being courted by Red Bull as a replacement for Pierre Gasly if it let the Frenchman join Alpine, and Helmut Marko confirmed deals were agreed as long as the Californian received a Super License from the FIA. However, having failed to score enough points in IndyCar over the past four seasons based on the current regulations, Herta was ruled out, leading to de Vries getting his chance.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

