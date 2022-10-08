Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia Thompson
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove wins Class C Nebraska golf championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove left the green Tuesday afternoon with some new hardware. She won the Class C individual championship thanks to two solid rounds on the links. Lovegrove and other Class C golfers from across the state played at the Elks Country Club...
klkntv.com
Nebraska WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced Tuesday morning that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. According to NCAA rules, players are also allowed to enter the portal within 30 days of a head coach being fired during mid-season. Garcia-Castaneda’s situation falls under...
klkntv.com
Husker LB Nick Henrich calls Mickey Joseph’s energy ‘contagious’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph has seemingly brought a different energy to the football program. During a Tuesday press conference, several Huskers spoke about the team’s energy and progress since Joseph was named interim head coach. Quarterback Casey Thompson emphasized that the goal for...
klkntv.com
‘We embrace chaos’: Underdog Huskers looking to overcome Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has done what some fans believed to be unthinkable: win back-to-back conference games for the first time since 2018. During a Tuesday press conference, Mickey Joseph had high praise for the team’s offense and defense against Rutgers. “This is an explosive offensive team,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Former Husker Damon Benning joins Nebraska Athletics broadcasting booth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Athletics will be getting a new voice in the broadcasting booth. On Tuesday, Greg Sharpe announced on “Sports Nightly” that Damon Benning would fill the vacancy left by Matt Davison. “I’m excited to represent the state,” Benning said. The former...
klkntv.com
Lexi Rodriguez named Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez is the Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week after her performance on the road against Michigan State and Michigan last weekend. The sophomore averaged 6.0 digs per set in the games and posted a season-high 25 digs in...
klkntv.com
49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
klkntv.com
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
klkntv.com
A Lincoln business bets on creativity to fight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is putting extra pressure on the wallets of families in our state, and it’s no different for local business owners. Jillian Thompson, the owner of Berries By Jillian, left her full-time job earlier this year. She wanted to fully dedicate herself to her business of strawberries and chocolate.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Warm and windy for Tuesday with storms possible Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the course of the next week looks to remain fairly quiet as we head into mid-October. Tuesday looks to be the exception though, as an approaching cold front will keep the weather busy on Tuesday. Through Monday evening, the weather will remain very...
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Comments / 0