Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Malcolm stays perfect with a win over Lincoln Lutheran

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran came into Malcolm looking to spoil its undefeated season in the brisk fall air. But the Warriors of Lincoln Lutheran couldn’t get it done, losing the game 51-34. At the start of the third quarter, Malcolm led 22-21. Clippers quarterback Hayden Frank...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of four of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. York 28, Seward 14: Ryan Seevers threw a touchdown early, then added two rushing TDs to help the Dukes upset the Bluejays in Channel 8’s Game of the Week.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lexi Rodriguez named Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez is the Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week after her performance on the road against Michigan State and Michigan last weekend. The sophomore averaged 6.0 digs per set in the games and posted a season-high 25 digs in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Once the Husker game is over, where does all the trash go?

Half-eaten Runza’s, water bottles and empty shooters. That’s just some of the trash that’s left behind after Husker games. University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) units are the magic behind the scenes when it comes to the spotless stands of the stadium fans see when they arrive for a game.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Nebraska City News Press

Coach Scott Kinnison’s Comments:

Ella — Our team leader and number 1 all year. Her work ethic and attitude sets the tone for the team. She has improved her game each year. She has now qualified all four years for the state tournament. Grace — A three time state qualifier. She has...
JOHNSON, NE
townandtourist.com

29 BEST & Fun Things To Do In Ohama, NE

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you worried about entertaining the kids on your upcoming trip? No need to be concerned; Omaha offers something to suit every age group. This beautiful city provides everything you’re searching for, including opportunities to teach your family members some history while having fun together.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat

OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE

