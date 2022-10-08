ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilber, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker LB Nick Henrich calls Mickey Joseph’s energy ‘contagious’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph has seemingly brought a different energy to the football program. During a Tuesday press conference, several Huskers spoke about the team’s energy and progress since Joseph was named interim head coach. Quarterback Casey Thompson emphasized that the goal for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Former Husker Damon Benning joins Nebraska Athletics broadcasting booth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Athletics will be getting a new voice in the broadcasting booth. On Tuesday, Greg Sharpe announced on “Sports Nightly” that Damon Benning would fill the vacancy left by Matt Davison. “I’m excited to represent the state,” Benning said. The former...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘We embrace chaos’: Underdog Huskers looking to overcome Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has done what some fans believed to be unthinkable: win back-to-back conference games for the first time since 2018. During a Tuesday press conference, Mickey Joseph had high praise for the team’s offense and defense against Rutgers. “This is an explosive offensive team,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced

The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Scott Frost contract ‘metrics’ could be revealed to Husker fans

Nebraska football fans deserve to know the metrics involved in the new contracts given to Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg at the end of last year. Those metrics, according to Trev Alberts at the time, were going to be key in determining whether either coach stayed on past the current and upcoming season, respectively.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

A Lincoln business bets on creativity to fight inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is putting extra pressure on the wallets of families in our state, and it’s no different for local business owners. Jillian Thompson, the owner of Berries By Jillian, left her full-time job earlier this year. She wanted to fully dedicate herself to her business of strawberries and chocolate.
LINCOLN, NE

