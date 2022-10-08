Read full article on original website
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Greeneville Pick-6 voted Best Play of the Week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s Carson Quillen took home the Week 8 Best Play of the Week after votes by News Channel 11 viewers over the weekend. Greeneville went on the road Friday to play Oak Ridge. The Greene Devils won 49-13, with Quillen adding to that with a pick-six. Quillen ran the ball […]
Norton, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown wraps up at Muddy Creek Raceway
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of racers helped the historic motocross venue come alive over the weekend, as riders competed for the 6th annual Cody Gragg Memorial trophy. Matthew Burkeen of Cary, North Carolina took home the hardware this fall, as well as a purse of more than $31,000. Bluff City native and former national […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
The 45th annual Apple Festival kicks off second day in Erwin
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s longest-running festivals kicked off its second day. The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival started at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Erwin and celebrated all things apple, with over four hundred vendors. Organizers say this year’s Apple Festival was “bigger than ever.” “This year we are […]
Post-closure, Bristol residents still suffer from landfill smell
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just over one month after the Bristol, Virginia Landfill closed for intake, some residents said the smell has not improved, and it’s left them wondering when they could see some relief. Bristol, Virginia closed the landfill for further trash intake on September 9 after months of pressure from residents on both […]
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Boones Creek athletic complex on verge of construction after several-year delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With $2.1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds coming available, a long-delayed athletic complex at Boones Creek Elementary School appears to be on the verge of becoming reality. “The new commission is motivated, I think, to provide a sports complex for this Boones Creek community and put it […]
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County officials are investigating after a shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the county’s sheriff. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Old Baileyton Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday […]
Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest Festival
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perfect Autumn weather and beautiful fall colors greeted people at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday. Attendees could try their hand at helping make their own apple cider, apple butter and several different crafts to take home. All around the festival people were dressed in […]
VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes
(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Local fall outdoor events the whole family can enjoy
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the nice fall weather still around, there are other ways to enjoy it than hiking or going to a festival. Here are three fall events to do locally: Farmer’s Market Any local farmer’s market is a great place to support local businesses. Margie Benfield, who sells produce at the Johnson […]
