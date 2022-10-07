A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas

Read full article on original website
Lisa Khodadoost
2d ago
Well, if they hadn't been sneaking into our Country they wouldn't have been shot at. Try sneaking into Mexico. They would never find your body. It seems they are getting ready to sue ( go figure) but they were clearly committing 2 crimes at the time they were shot. Illegal entry and trespassing on private property. I'm tired of the lefties giving these invaders a pass. If they don't close the border we are going to see more of this happening.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
Former Texas detective pleads guilty to killing ex-wife, his daughter, and her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Texas (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his ex-wife, his adopted daughter, and her boyfriend after crashing into their car and shooting them in 2021. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13, that Stephen Broderick entered the plea for capital murder...
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
The Man Who Fatally Shot Trayvon Martin Has Gotten Wealthy in the Years Since
Few men are famous for worse reasons than George Zimmerman, who is best known for shooting Trayvon Martin in cold blood in 2012 and eventually being acquitted of murder charges in the case. Now, more than a decade after Zimmerman's killing of Martin thrust him into the national spotlight, many are curious about where Zimmerman is now and what his net worth might be.
Quinton Simon: What we know about desperate search for 20-month-old who vanished in Georgia five days ago
The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its sixth day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was last...
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
BET
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'As soon as they shot him up, we got swarmed': West Virginia family recalls the moments two officers interrupted a funeral and shot their nephew dead
Jason Owens put his dad's casket down, hugged his aunt, spun around when he heard officers call his name, and then collapsed, the family said.
EW.com
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman found guilty of killing 21-year-old nephew in murder-for-hire plot
James "Tim" Norman, who starred in the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was found guilty of killing his nephew and former costar Andre Montgomery Jr. after staging a murder-for-hire plot. The soul food restaurateur, 43, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail...
CBS News
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
Massacre leaves at least 18 dead including mayor after gunmen storm city hall as horror pics show bullet-riddled walls
AT least 18 people have been killed including a mayor after gunmen stormed as city hall. Shocking pictures show the horror aftermath of what has been branded a "cowardly" assassination in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. The outside of the building was left riddled with bullet holes following the...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 28