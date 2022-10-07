ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas

By Ed Lavandera, Ashley Killough, Rosa Flores
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Lisa Khodadoost
2d ago

Well, if they hadn't been sneaking into our Country they wouldn't have been shot at. Try sneaking into Mexico. They would never find your body. It seems they are getting ready to sue ( go figure) but they were clearly committing 2 crimes at the time they were shot. Illegal entry and trespassing on private property. I'm tired of the lefties giving these invaders a pass. If they don't close the border we are going to see more of this happening.

Reply(3)
2
Related
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Blanca, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
County
Hudspeth County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Quinton Simon: What we know about desperate search for 20-month-old who vanished in Georgia five days ago

The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its sixth day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was last...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sheppard
Person
Mark Sheppard
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Shooting#Prison Warden#Violent Crime#El Paso Times Usa#Hudspeth County Sheriff#The Texas Rangers#Lasalle Corrections
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
People

8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy