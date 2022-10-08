Read full article on original website
Docs suggest Fla. went outside own guidelines to transport migrants to Mass.
Nearly one month after we submitted public records requests, the DeSantis Administration finally released some documents about the migrant flights Fla. paid for to transport asylum-seekers to Mass.
PICS: Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated on NYC Randall's Island
While many celebrated Columbus Day Monday, others commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in recognition of the natives who were here for generations before.
Enough time to evacuate?
Questions swirl about forecasts and plans after Hurricane Ian left at least 50 dead in one Florida county. It's Monday's news.
Gourd-geous: Pumpkin breaks US record at Half Moon Bay weigh-off
A man from Anoka, Minnesota smashed the record books at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay on Monday morning.
