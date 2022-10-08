Read full article on original website
Patty
2d ago
They didn’t come down to Florida to work for free. They came down here for work just like legal Americans are doing. As usual, CNN spins the story. What about all the people who help for free like volunteers with the Red Cross?
Tessa Reynolds
1d ago
You mean illegals who are not allowed to work in the US by Federal laws? Democrats again violating our laws and disregarding the well being of the people to advance their own political agendas.
Stephen Barrett
2d ago
Great idea, now they’re being arrested for looting hurricane victims; personally, the coroner would be the only person that should be needed to solve that problem...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks Kamala Harris if White Husband Is 'Worth Less'
The GOP congresswoman accused Harris of pushing for "equity" in regards to Hurricane Ian aid, but the White House dismissed her criticism as "inaccurate."
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Florida Sheriff Says Of Hurricane Ian Looters “Shoot Them So They Look Like Grated Cheese”
Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd called on armed homeowners to shoot looters until they “look like grated cheese” during an appearance on Fox News Friday. “People have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right to their property, to be
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again
In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
WATCH: Joy Reid relishes DeSantis asking for federal aid amid Hurricane Ian
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid seemingly took joy in the federal aid Florida will be receiving amid Hurricane Ian, smiling while reporting on the subject Thursday.
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted last month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to save the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from development. But the grant was killed along with financial pledges for scores of other projects across...
How storm surge kills: Hurricane Ian showed Florida why we’re told to leave
Mitch Pacyna kept his eye on the weather, even before the wind picked up, the first drops of rain fell or the floodwater rose along his street. He’d felt safe on Fort Myers Beach, a place where he knew the bartenders, worked as a greeter at the library and watched orange sunsets with his longtime partner.
