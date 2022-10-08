ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Sean Casten Says Heart Mystery Killed Teen Daughter

 4 days ago
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) revealed Friday that the death of his 17-year-old daughter in June was the result of cardiac arrythmia but they will likely never know what caused the irregular heartbeat. “She had just come from from an evening with friends, went to bed, and didn’t wake up,” he said in an Instagram post, adding that she was healthy, vaccinated, and free of “behavioral health” problems. “Sudden, unexplained heart failure among healthy young people is rare but real. We are left grasping at the wrong end of random chance.”

