FNF: Brother Martin takes the crown over rival Jesuit with 7-3 homecoming victory
Highlights of Friday’s action between Jesuit and Brother Martin featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Crusaders defeated the Blue Jays 7-3 in what was a no-score game up until the third quarter.RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights
