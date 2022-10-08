ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FNF: Brother Martin takes the crown over rival Jesuit with 7-3 homecoming victory

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Jesuit and Brother Martin featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Crusaders defeated the Blue Jays 7-3 in what was a no-score game up until the third quarter.

RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

