Metairie, LA

FNF: John Curtis shuts out Rummel 36-0

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between John Curtis and Archbishop Rummel featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Patriots would go on to defeat the Raiders, 36-0. See highlights of the game in the player above.

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

