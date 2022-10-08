ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

FNF: Newman comes out on top in Belle Chasse battle, 23-20

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwkcN_0iQwsexl00

Highlights of Friday’s action between Newman and Belle Chasse featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights

The Greenies defeated Belle Chasse 23-20.

RELATED — Manning Watch: Following Arch’s road to Signing Day

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Belle Chasse, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy