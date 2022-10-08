Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
hammerandrails.com
Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center
It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska swimmer Gena Jorgenson wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The first full week of October was a wild one for Nebraska athletics. More teams began their seasons, while others entered the midst of theirs. Regardless of where in the season teams are, many have young athletes delivering phenomenal performances. This week’s winner had an especially big performance as she set a new record.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: First offer for New Jersey linebacker
The Nebraska football recruiting efforts are continuing at a breakneck pace as Mickey Joseph and company keep trying to bring in as many recruits as possible. One has to wonder, every now and then, just how they’re landing on some of these prospects. Over the last few weeks, the...
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of golf, tennis and swim and dive
Three Nebraska golfers competed at the Big O Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha this week — Ariel Gonzalez, Lena Hassert, and Brooke Beam. Gonzalez had the best performance of the three Huskers, tying for ninth in her first collegiate tournament. She shot a 79-73-81 for a total of 233 in the tournament.
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ coaching search power rankings Week 7
The Nebraska football team has been searching for a new head coach for about a month now and it doesn’t appear the program is any closer to announcing a choice. Of course, we all knew it was going to be a while before this thing ended. Trev Alberts was...
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska shows laudable perseverance, overcomes terrible first half for one-score win
Nebraska achieved many things in Friday night’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers notched their first one-score victory since 2020 after 10 straight losses in such games, and their first road win since 2020. The last time Nebraska won a close game or road game came on the same date — in December 2020 — also at Rutgers. Friday’s win also marked Nebraska’s first time winning back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
This Rutgers loss to Nebraska in one word: Inexcusable | Politi’s 5 observations
Look, with the way this Rutgers offense was playing on Friday night, a one-point deficit might as well have been one million points. Nebraska was up, 14-13, and facing a third-and-11 with four minutes left. The Scarlet Knights needed more than the football. They needed an intervention. Still, they had...
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Daily Nebraskan
Newly crowned homecoming royalty: Emily Hatterman and Jacob Drake
At the end of halftime during the annual Homecoming football game on Oct. 1, Jacob Drake and Emily Hatterman heard their names announced as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. “All of a sudden you’re standing next to Chancellor Ronnie Green and Jane Green taking a picture, and I just had a wave of so many emotions,” said Drake, political science major.
nebraskanewsservice.net
LPD says increased presence is making a difference in unsafe drinking at Husker games
Unlawful activity decreased during recent Husker football home games, and Lincoln police think increased enforcement might have had something to do with it. LPD deployed more officers to combat unsafe drinking behaviors — and they announced it before the Huskers opening the 2022 home game against North Dakota on Sept. 3. The increased detail of officers is an attempt to help prevent binge drinking, underage drinking and drunk driving.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
