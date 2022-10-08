ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

Related
hammerandrails.com

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center

It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska swimmer Gena Jorgenson wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The first full week of October was a wild one for Nebraska athletics. More teams began their seasons, while others entered the midst of theirs. Regardless of where in the season teams are, many have young athletes delivering phenomenal performances. This week’s winner had an especially big performance as she set a new record.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of golf, tennis and swim and dive

Three Nebraska golfers competed at the Big O Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha this week — Ariel Gonzalez, Lena Hassert, and Brooke Beam. Gonzalez had the best performance of the three Huskers, tying for ninth in her first collegiate tournament. She shot a 79-73-81 for a total of 233 in the tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Huskers
Daily Nebraskan

STRUVE: Nebraska shows laudable perseverance, overcomes terrible first half for one-score win

Nebraska achieved many things in Friday night’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers notched their first one-score victory since 2020 after 10 straight losses in such games, and their first road win since 2020. The last time Nebraska won a close game or road game came on the same date — in December 2020 — also at Rutgers. Friday’s win also marked Nebraska’s first time winning back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi

Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Daily Nebraskan

Newly crowned homecoming royalty: Emily Hatterman and Jacob Drake

At the end of halftime during the annual Homecoming football game on Oct. 1, Jacob Drake and Emily Hatterman heard their names announced as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. “All of a sudden you’re standing next to Chancellor Ronnie Green and Jane Green taking a picture, and I just had a wave of so many emotions,” said Drake, political science major.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

LPD says increased presence is making a difference in unsafe drinking at Husker games

Unlawful activity decreased during recent Husker football home games, and Lincoln police think increased enforcement might have had something to do with it. LPD deployed more officers to combat unsafe drinking behaviors — and they announced it before the Huskers opening the 2022 home game against North Dakota on Sept. 3. The increased detail of officers is an attempt to help prevent binge drinking, underage drinking and drunk driving.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy