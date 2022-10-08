ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, American political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of political consulting firm Eurasia...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ukraine#Linus Business#Russian#Nord#Cnn
Albany Herald

TikTok wants to open warehouses

While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon's playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Albany Herald

What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy