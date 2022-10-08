ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Related
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska football hopes to ride process-oriented approach in toughest test yet under Joseph

As it was last week and every other week in the month since Mickey Joseph has taken over as interim head coach, Nebraska is focused solely on the game ahead. That’s no small feat considering the Huskers are riding two-straight victories, close wins no less, against Big Ten foes and find themselves tied for first in the Big Ten West division. But Joseph doesn’t want his group to look too far behind or ahead.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska swimmer Gena Jorgenson wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The first full week of October was a wild one for Nebraska athletics. More teams began their seasons, while others entered the midst of theirs. Regardless of where in the season teams are, many have young athletes delivering phenomenal performances. This week’s winner had an especially big performance as she set a new record.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of golf, tennis and swim and dive

Three Nebraska golfers competed at the Big O Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha this week — Ariel Gonzalez, Lena Hassert, and Brooke Beam. Gonzalez had the best performance of the three Huskers, tying for ninth in her first collegiate tournament. She shot a 79-73-81 for a total of 233 in the tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Newly crowned homecoming royalty: Emily Hatterman and Jacob Drake

At the end of halftime during the annual Homecoming football game on Oct. 1, Jacob Drake and Emily Hatterman heard their names announced as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. “All of a sudden you’re standing next to Chancellor Ronnie Green and Jane Green taking a picture, and I just had a wave of so many emotions,” said Drake, political science major.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

UNITE brings Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration to campus

For the second year, the United States has recognized the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day – prompting a celebration of Indigenous culture by the University of Nebraska Inter-Tribal Exchange at the Nebraska Union on Oct. 10, 2022. UNITE chose to celebrate the day by handing...
LINCOLN, NE

