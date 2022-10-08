As it was last week and every other week in the month since Mickey Joseph has taken over as interim head coach, Nebraska is focused solely on the game ahead. That’s no small feat considering the Huskers are riding two-straight victories, close wins no less, against Big Ten foes and find themselves tied for first in the Big Ten West division. But Joseph doesn’t want his group to look too far behind or ahead.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO